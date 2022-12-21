Stanford's defensive coordinator will reportedly come from the Big Ten

Troy Taylor has reportedly found his defensive coordinator.

Bruce Feldman tweets this afternoon that Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Bobby April III is expected to be the new defensive coordinator at Stanford.

April spent the past five seasons in Madison under Paul Chryst after previously spending six seasons in the NFL as an assistant.

Before landing in the NFL, April coordinated special teams at the FCS level at Portland State and Nicholls state.

He landed a job as a defensive quality control coach in 2011, and then with the jets with 2013, where he added assistant linebackers coach responsibilities. The Jets gave him his first opportunity to lead the linebackers room in 2014, and from 2015-16 he was the linebackers coach for the Bills before departing for Madison.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.