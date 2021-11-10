Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Publish date:

Startup Division III program in New York tabs first head coach

Hilbert College (D-III - NY) moves quickly to name Jim Kubiak, who has 30-years of football experience in a variety of roles, to be the first leader of their football program
Author:

Less than a week ago, Hilbert College in western New York announced that they were planning to add four sports, including football. 

The wheels had apparently been turning behind the scenes on their football hire,, because today they publicly announced their choice as the inaugural leader of the program in Jim Kubiak.

With over three decades in football in a variety of roles, Kubiak's experience ranges from coaching and front office positions in the AFL with the Georgia Force and Philadelphia Soul, to as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mansfield University for a few seasons. 

He also spent six years as a radio analyst for the University of Buffalo program, and runs a quarterback academy in addition to providing analysis on Bills quarterback play for the Buffalo news.

Kubiak, the all-time leading passer at Navy to this day, is a decorated Navy veteran who served as a Surface Warfare officer on two different ships before he began his journey into coaching.

After his playing days, Kubiak spent six years at the professional level between the Jets practice squad, NFL Europe, and a total of four seasons in the AFL.

In the school's announcement of the hire, LA Chargers GM Tom Telesco and legendary offensive line coach Jim McNally weigh in on the hire, with Telesco calling it a "home run" hire for the school.

See the school's full release here.

