NAIA Sterling College names Darren Jackson II head coach

Darren Jackson II is the new head coach at Sterling College, the program announced Wednesday.

Sterling College is an NAIA school in Sterling, Kan. The Warriors went 6-6 in 2021.

Jackson arrives from Trinity Bible College, where he was the head coach. TBC returned 26 players from 2020 and posted their best record in six years.

An AFCA 35 Under 35 member, Jackson has coached defense at Liberty and at NAIA Evangel University.

"My family and I are blessed, excited and thankful for this opportunity to be the next Head Coach at Sterling College," Jackson said. "I plan to jump into this role at full speed to continue to develop the current players, build relationships with the community, and bring in the next class of Sterling graduates. We're excited to make Sterling our home. Go Warriors!"

Jackson replaces Chase Hansen, who resigned in January after 10 seasons with the program and four as head coach.

