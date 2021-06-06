Sources: Stetson hiring Brian Young as new head coach

Finally, the last one is filled. Stetson University, seeking a new head coach since early May, is poised to name former longtime assistant coach Brian Young as its next leader.

Stetson University, seeking a new head coach since early May, is poised to name former longtime assistant coach Brian Young as its next leader multiple sources tell FootballScoop.

It seemingly is the end of perhaps the longest-ever college coaching carousel of the modern era – coming amidst a pandemic that divided college football into traditional fall season and unprecedented spring playoffs – in terms of head coaching changes.

Southern Miss and Jay Hopson parted ways on Labor Day 2020, the unofficial end of summer; the United States on Monday celebrated Memorial Day – summer's unofficial kickoff.

Last month, incumbent Stetson coach Roger Hughes resigned his post atop the program to become the president at his alma mater, Doane University.

Young became something of a staple in the Hatters' program prior to spending the past season as a senior analyst at Georgia Southern.

In eight years at Stetson, Young became Stetson's defensive coordinator, worked with safeties, helped on special teams and also served as the program's NFL/pro football ambassador.

A Georgia Southern graduate and former player, Young also coached at Cornell University and Mississippi College as well as at the high school level.

The Hatters, a non-scholarship Football Championship Subdivision program that competes in the Pioneer Football League, are coming off an abbreviated spring campaign in which they did not win a game.

Stetson, located just 25 miles from Daytona Beach, Florida, and just 40 from Orlando, is tentatively scheduled to open its fall season Sept. 11 at home against the Ave Maria Gyrenes, an NAIA program.