Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Steve Addazio will not return at Colorado State

Addazio spent just two seasons at Colorado State.
Author:

Steve Addazio will not return at Colorado State, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday.

Addazio's buyout dropped from $5 million to $3 million today.

Colorado State is the 24th FBS school to change head coaches so far this season.

Hired after going 13-11 in two seasons at Temple and 44-44 over seven years at Boston College, Addazio went just 4-12 in two seasons in Fort Collins. His first team went 1-3 in the pandemic-shortened campaign of 2020, then just 3-9 this fall. The Rams opened their 2021 season with a decisive loss to FCS South Dakota State and closed the year with six consecutive losses.

Addazio was ejected from CSU's season-ending loss to Nevada, marking his last official act as the Rams' head coach.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Afternoon Update> CSU has now announced this move.

A national search for the next leader of the Rams will begin immediately. A national search firm will be retained to assist Parker and the search committee in the process.

"The decision we have made today is not one we take lightly," Parker said. "I am grateful to Steve Addazio and his coaching staff for their steadfast commitment to our student-athletes, both athletically and academically, to developing men of high character, and reinvigorating our locker room with a culture of toughness and accountability. However, after a thorough review of where our program stands today and our outlook for the future, looking at the totality of factors, I felt this was a necessary step."

"Our expectation is to compete for conference championships and reach bowl eligibility each season. Our student-athletes deserve that, our fans deserve that, our community deserves that, and our University deserves that. We live in one of America's best cities, serve a world-class university, and I am confident we will find a stalwart leader who can meet those expectations head on."

Tags
terms:
Colorado StateSteve Addazio

You May Like

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin hands the ball off to Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups before Auburn football A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

An update on Auburn's search for their next offensive coordinator

After the shotgun marriage with Mike Bobo didn't work, expect Bryan Harsin to opt for the familiar with his next hire.

37 minutes ago
Oklahoma

The lay of the land at Oklahoma

As Joe Castiglione conducts his first coaching search since 1998, the reality of OU's program must be top of mind.

2 hours ago
open letter (1)

An open letter for coaches on leaving the right way, from someone who has tried

A lot has been made about how guys like Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley have left one program for another, so here's an open letter on how to (try to) do it the right way, from someone who has tried.

3 hours ago
Brent Pry

Virginia Tech releases Brent Pry's contract

Pry's salary will start at $4 million and rise to $5 million by 2026.

4 hours ago
freeman1

BREAKING: Notre Dame tabbing Marcus Freeman as head coach

Freeman is taking over for his former boss, Brian Kelly, for his first head-coaching post

18 hours ago
Brian Kelly

WATCH: Brian Kelly tells his Notre Dame players he's leaving for LSU

Can you people get together and decide the proper amount of time a coach should tell a team he's leaving?

22 hours ago
Kermit Blount

Johnson C. Smith announces coaching change

The Division II school will hire a new head coach after relieving Kermit Blount of duties.

23 hours ago
Santos UNH

Sources: New Hampshire has their new head coach

New Hampshire is turning to a familiar face in Ricky Santos to lead the program following the retirement of Sean McDonnell.

Dec 1, 2021