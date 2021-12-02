Sources: Steve Addazio will not return at Colorado State

Steve Addazio will not return at Colorado State, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday.

Addazio's buyout dropped from $5 million to $3 million today.

Colorado State is the 24th FBS school to change head coaches so far this season.

Hired after going 13-11 in two seasons at Temple and 44-44 over seven years at Boston College, Addazio went just 4-12 in two seasons in Fort Collins. His first team went 1-3 in the pandemic-shortened campaign of 2020, then just 3-9 this fall. The Rams opened their 2021 season with a decisive loss to FCS South Dakota State and closed the year with six consecutive losses.

Addazio was ejected from CSU's season-ending loss to Nevada, marking his last official act as the Rams' head coach.

Afternoon Update> CSU has now announced this move.

A national search for the next leader of the Rams will begin immediately. A national search firm will be retained to assist Parker and the search committee in the process.



"The decision we have made today is not one we take lightly," Parker said. "I am grateful to Steve Addazio and his coaching staff for their steadfast commitment to our student-athletes, both athletically and academically, to developing men of high character, and reinvigorating our locker room with a culture of toughness and accountability. However, after a thorough review of where our program stands today and our outlook for the future, looking at the totality of factors, I felt this was a necessary step."



"Our expectation is to compete for conference championships and reach bowl eligibility each season. Our student-athletes deserve that, our fans deserve that, our community deserves that, and our University deserves that. We live in one of America's best cities, serve a world-class university, and I am confident we will find a stalwart leader who can meet those expectations head on."