Skip to main content

Steve Greatwood comes out of retirement to help Cal offense

The Golden Bears are coming off a loss to previously winless Colorado.

Justin Wilcox is pulling Steve Greatwood out of retirement in hopes of fixing Cal's struggling offense. The Cal head coach announced Tuesday the longtime offensive line coach will re-join the program as an analyst.

Greatwood retired in 2019 after 40 years in coaching. A Eugene native and a former Oregon Duck himself, Greatwood coached at his alma mater from 1980-94 and again from 2000-16. 

He left in 2017 to join Wilcox, another former Duck, at Cal. Though Greatwood and Wilcox never wore Oregon green and yellow at the same time, the pair have a relationship going back decades thanks to the many Wilcoxes that played for Oregon through the years. And so coming off a loss to winless Colorado, Wilcox has called in one of his most trusted friends and advisors. 

“It’s a performance-based business, for the coaches and players alike,” Wilcox said, via Bear Insider. “We have made a couple adjustments with our lineup this season and there’s a potential that could still evolve this week and in coming weeks. In terms of personnel, we added an analyst to the staff who’s familiar with us, Steve Greatwood. He joined us Sunday. An extra set of eyes and a person who’s universally respected, not only as an offensive line coach but as an offensive coach. Eyes and ears and maybe a little fresh perspective.

“Any chance to help make the program better and he’s here to support our staff and we welcome him back.”

At the midpoint of the season, Cal is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Pac-12 play. The Golden Bears are 11th in the Pac-12 in yards per play (5.58), scoring offense (23.7 points per game), passing efficiency (126.78), and 10th in rushing offense (128.67). 

The Bears have three ranked teams on their second-half schedule, plus improved Washington and Oregon State squads. Cal hosts Washington on Saturday (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

IMG_3080

NFL takes centerstage in FCS showdown featuring Coach Prime, Coach Mint

Deion Sanders's No. 6 Jackson State team hosts Mike Minter's Campbell Camels

By John Brice
Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney: "Peace doesn't come from a scoreboard."

During a press conference to preview one of the biggest games of the weekend, Dabo Swinney took five minutes to share the basis of his faith.

By Zach Barnett
DC Tracker 22-23-1 (2)

FBS Defensive Coordinator Tracker (2022-23)

Here's where you can track all the major college defensive coordinator changes as they happen.

By Doug Samuels
Nick Saban

Alabama is the most penalized team in the nation. What's Nick Saban's plan to fix it?

The Crimson Tide committed a Saban-era record 17 penalties on Saturday, which surpassed the previous record, set earlier this season.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 3.44.46 PM

GoFundMe started for NAIA head coach following serious car accident

Roosevelt University (NAIA - IL) head coach Jared Williamson suffered multiple broken bones after he was hit by a drunk driver following the Lakers' Oct. 8 game.

By Zach Barnett
fresno

College coach's punch shatters press box glass, injures fans at game

A Fresno State assistant punched out the glass in the Bulldogs' home win against San Jose State

By John Brice
Illinois

It's time to sing the praises of Illinois: Winning Box Scores

The advanced statistics and Las Vegas foresaw a comfortable victory for Minnesota. The traditional stats told the story of a dominant victory by the Illini.

By Zach Barnett
OC Tracker 22-23-1

FBS Offensive Coordinator Tracker (2022-23)

Track all the major college offensive coordinator changes via this page.

By Doug Samuels