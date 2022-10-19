Steve Rock out as Anderson University head coach

The Ravens are off to an 0-6 start to the 2022 season.

Steve Rock has been relieved of duties as the head coach at Anderson University, the program announced Tuesday. Defensive coordinator Jeremy Lochner has been named interim head coach.

Anderson University is a Division III school in Anderson, Ind., northeast of Indianapolis. The Ravens compete in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Anderson went 7-28 under Rock's leadership, dating back to 2017, and stands at 0-6 this season.

Rock arrived in Anderson after 11 seasons as an assistant at Franklin College.

The Ravens visit Defiance on Saturday and close out their season against Manchester on Nov. 12.

