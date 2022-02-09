Missouri loses defensive coordinator to NFL job

Steve Wilks has returned to the NFL after one season in Columbia.

Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has accepted the defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach job with the Carolina Panthers, the club announced Wednesday.

The move is a homecoming in more ways than one for the 52-year-old Charlotte native.

Wilks spent 2006-20 at the professional level, culminating in a 1-season stint as the Arizona Cardinals head coach in 2008. He also coordinated defenses for the Browns in 2020, and the Panthers in 2017.

Missouri ranked 113th nationally in yards per play allowed in Wilks' one season in Columbia.

