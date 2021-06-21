Supreme Court rules unanimously against NCAA

Breaking news this morning as the Supreme Court has ruled unanimously against the NCAA. 

Justice Kavanaugh wrote a concurring opinion, closing with:

To be sure, the NCAA and its member colleges maintain important traditions that have become part of the fabric of America—game days in Tuscaloosa and South Bend; the packed gyms in Storrs and Durham; the women’s and men’s lacrosse championships on Memorial Day weekend; track and field meets in Eugene; the spring softball and baseball World Series in Oklahoma City and Omaha; the list goes on. But those traditions alone cannot justify the NCAA’s decision to build a massive money-raising enterprise on the backs of student athletes who are not fairly compensated. Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate. And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different. The NCAA is not above the law

The full 45 page opinion can be read here.

To be clear, this is a very big deal; but this doesn't necessarily immediately give the players what they might or might not be looking for. 

However, this does pave the way for significant change to the "collegiate" model. 

Again, this ruling opens the door to more substantial change in the future...

Oh, and this...

