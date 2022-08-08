Surprise: Alabama tops preseason Coaches Poll
Alabama topped the preseason Coaches Top 25 for 2022, released on Monday. In other news, water is wet.
The Tide enter the fall the overwhelming favorite to win the 2022 national championship, coming off a close loss to Georgia in the 2021 title game in what Nick Saban retroactively dubbed a "rebuilding year."
Alabama was nearly a unanimous selection, attracting 54 of 65 first-place votes. Defending champion Georgia drew six, No. 2 Ohio State drew five and the 60th vote went to... Texas. Yes, Texas. In related news, individual ballots of the 60 coaches are not released until the end of the season, and this is why this site does not cover the Coaches Poll outside of today's release.
1. Alabama -- 1,634 total points (54 first-place votes)
2. Ohio State -- 1,564 (5)
3. Georgia -- 1,542 (6)
4. Clemson -- 1,356
5. Notre Dame -- 1,284
6. Michigan -- 1,232
7. Texas A&M -- 1,219
8. Utah -- 1,134
9. Oklahoma -- 1,027
10. Baylor -- 891
11. Oklahoma State -- 859
12. Oregon -- 734
13. NC State -- 726
14. Michigan State -- 711
15. USC -- 602
16. Pitt -- 450
17. Miami -- 433
18. Texas -- 383
19. Wake Forest -- 381
20. Wisconsin -- 369
21. Kentucky -- 353
22. Cincinnati -- 339
23. Arkansas -- 334
24. Ole Miss -- 327
25. Houston -- 257
