Surprise: Alabama tops preseason Coaches Poll

Alabama garnered 54 of the 66 first-place votes. Two of the usual suspects gobbled up 11 of the remaining 12; and an Alabama opponent got the 12th. No, not that one. Or the other one.

Alabama topped the preseason Coaches Top 25 for 2022, released on Monday. In other news, water is wet.

The Tide enter the fall the overwhelming favorite to win the 2022 national championship, coming off a close loss to Georgia in the 2021 title game in what Nick Saban retroactively dubbed a "rebuilding year."

Alabama was nearly a unanimous selection, attracting 54 of 65 first-place votes. Defending champion Georgia drew six, No. 2 Ohio State drew five and the 60th vote went to... Texas. Yes, Texas. In related news, individual ballots of the 60 coaches are not released until the end of the season, and this is why this site does not cover the Coaches Poll outside of today's release.

1. Alabama -- 1,634 total points (54 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State -- 1,564 (5)

3. Georgia -- 1,542 (6)

4. Clemson -- 1,356

5. Notre Dame -- 1,284

6. Michigan -- 1,232

7. Texas A&M -- 1,219

8. Utah -- 1,134

9. Oklahoma -- 1,027

10. Baylor -- 891

11. Oklahoma State -- 859

12. Oregon -- 734

13. NC State -- 726

14. Michigan State -- 711

15. USC -- 602

16. Pitt -- 450

17. Miami -- 433

18. Texas -- 383

19. Wake Forest -- 381

20. Wisconsin -- 369

21. Kentucky -- 353

22. Cincinnati -- 339

23. Arkansas -- 334

24. Ole Miss -- 327

25. Houston -- 257

