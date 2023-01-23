Syracuse reportedly adding former Big Ten assistant to staff

Dino Babers has lost both coordinators and a few assistant coaches to other opportunities this off season coming off a fall where they started 6-0 before dropping six of their last seven games to finish 7-6 in his seventh season leading the Orange.

To fill his tight ends job, Babers is reportedly grabbing a former Big Ten assistant and successful former high school coach.

Pete Thamel tweets this afternoon that former Rutgers tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile is set to join the Orange staff as tight ends coach.

Campanile joined the staff at Rutgers in 2018, initially as running backs coach. In 2019 he made the switch to tight ends and was elevated to interim head coach following the dismissal of Chris Ash a day after their 52-0 loss to Michigan in late September.

He led the program to a 1-7 finish to that season, and was the lone holdover on the staff when Greg Schiano was hired for his second stint leading the program.

This past fall, Campanile was once again given the opportunity for additional duties, and was elevated to interim offensive coordinator following the dismissal of Sean Gleeson in October.

Before joining the college ranks, Nunzio served as the head coach at Bergen Catholic HS (NJ), where he spent eight seasons and led them to the 2017 state title while churning out a number of FBS players.

