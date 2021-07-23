Tampa Bay's championship rings have a Super Bowl first

No one, not even Tom Brady, has a Super Bowl ring with this feature the Bucs new rings have.

When it comes to Super Bowl rings, no one has more than Tom Brady.

However, Tampa Bay's rings from Brady's latest run with the Bucs have a unique feature that has never been worked into a championship ring before.

For starters, the details are incredible. The ring features 319 diamonds across the top as a tip of the cap to the 31-9 final score, the team's mantra of "ONE TEAM, ONE CAUSE" under the player's name and jersey number.

On the side opposite of that, four diamonds are featured on the on the Super Bowl LV logo that represent each of the Division winners the Bucs defeated to win the title.

The real feature that has social media buzzing though, is a Super Bowl ring first. Since they must have run out of room, the ring has a removable top where you open it to see a hand engraved Raymond James stadium with the scores of their four games surrounding it, as well as an inscription that details the history making win as they became the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Necessary? Probably not. But Super Bowl rings aren't made for function, they're made for flash, and nothing quite says flashy like being able to remove the face of your ring that is home to well over 300 diamonds to show off the INSIDE of it.

Back in 2017, you may recall that Brady had some fun during a commercial where he showed off the latest ring to his collection that was shot before the game even took place.

He had some fun while sharing an image of the Bucs ring this morning too.

In a video the Bucs shared, Brady shares: “They’re not so much rings, they’re more like trophies that you wear on your finger.

"This is by far the most incredible ring that’s ever been made.”

See that video, Brady's tweet, and the unique pop-off face feature of the ring and some additional pics below.