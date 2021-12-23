Taylor Mazzone reportedly lands FCS coordinator opportunity

Taylor Mazzone has climbed the coaching ladder at a number of stops where he's been able to learn under his dad, Noel, and now he's reportedly getting a chance to call the shots himself.

The Mazzone name is well known in offensive circles, as Noel Mazzone has consistently served as an offensive coordinator at some of college football's top programs including Ole Miss (twice), Auburn, NC State, UCLA, Texas A&M and most recently Arizona.

Now, his son Taylor is reportedly getting his first opportunity to be a college play caller.

Multiple outlets share that Mazzone, who spent last season coaching the receivers at San Diego (FCS), will be the new offensive coordinator for Charlie Ragle at Idaho State.

Taylor was an AFCA 35 Under 35 selection a few years ago.

Ragle and Mazzone just missed coaching together in Tucson but did coach on opposite Pac-12 sidelines. Taylor served as the receivers coach for his dad on Kevin Sumlin's staff for a few seasons and Ragle previously spent a few seasons at Arizona under Rich Rodriguez coordinating the special teams and coaching the tight ends. After leaving Arizona, Ragle has spent the past several seasons at Cal where he seemingly came away impressed with Mazzone's work with the group's wideouts.

Before coaching the receivers at Arizona for three seasons, Taylor served in an offensive analyst role at Texas A&M and had also served as the quarterbacks coach at UCLA. In Westwood, he was elevated from graduate assistant to quarterbacks coach and mentored signal caller Brett Hundley, who set a bunch of school records.

In addition to his college coaching stops, earlier in his career Mazzone worked to prepare a handful quarterbacks for the NFL Draft which include Tim Tebow, Robert Griffin III, Christian Ponder and Brock Osweiler.

