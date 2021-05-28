NAIA Taylor University hires new head coach

Taylor, an NAIA school in Upland, Ind., has named Aaron Mingo its new head coach.

"After an extensive search process, I am thrilled to welcome Aaron Mingo as our next head football coach," said AD Kyle Gould. "His discipleship-infused coaching philosophy, recruiting acumen and success at every stop distinguished him among a talented pool of candidates. I am excited for him to get connected with our student-athletes and begin the work of getting ready for this upcoming season and many more in the future."

Mingo arrives to Taylor from Dordt, an NAIA school in Iowa, where he was the offensive coordinator for the past five seasons. The Defenders ranked sixth in scoring offense and second in total offense this past season, racking up 43 points and 532.6 yards per game. Also Dordt's offensive line coach, Mingo powered the Defenders' offense through a ground game that churned out 320 yards per game on 6.2 per carry, also second in NAIA.

Dordt averaged nearly 38 points per game over Mingo's five seasons on staff.

Prior to Dordt, Mingo served as the offensive coordinator at Bluefield College in Virginia for three seasons and as the offensive line coach/recruiting coordinator at Greenville University in Illinois, his alma mater.

"My family and I are incredibly excited for the opportunity to join the community at Taylor," said Mingo. "The mission of Taylor University to develop and equip servant leaders aligns with who I am and how I am called to coach. I also believe the experiences I have had in being a part of building successful transformative football programs equip me for the task of leading the Trojan football program. Taylor football will be built to last and will set the bar as the leading Christian college football program in the country."

Dordt head coach Joel Penner offered, "Coach Mingo's love for God, passion for football and competency as a coach combine to make him the perfect man for the job at Taylor. Our sadness to see him go is overshadowed by our excitement for all the great work he will do there."

Taylor went 1-4 during the spring season, including an 0-4 mark in the MidStates Football Association. The Trojans' fall schedule includes a non-conference home game with FCS Butler.