December 7, 2021
Sources: TCU hires defensive coordinator away from Tulsa

Joseph Gillespie is returning to Texas after a successful run as Tulsa's defensive coordinator.
Joseph Gillespie will be Sonny Dykes' defensive coordinator at TCU, sources confirmed to FootballScoop on Tuesday. Matt Zenitz of On3 first reported the news.

Gillespie had spent the past seven seasons at Tulsa, and the last three as defensive coordinator. He was selected by his peers as the 2020 FootballScoop Linebackers Coach of the Year for his work developing Zaven Collins into a first-round pick. He was also a finalist for the Defensive Coordinator of the Year award for helping the Golden Hurricane reach the AAC championship game.

Gillespie played at Angelo State and spent seven seasons as the head coach at Stephenville (Texas) High School prior to joining Philip Montgomery's Tulsa staff. His Yellow Jackets teams won over 76 percent of their games and one state title.

The move is a massive one for Gillespie who, in working for an offensive-oriented head coach in Sonny Dykes, becomes the first person other than Gary Patterson to oversee a Horned Frog defense 1997.

Joseph GillespieTulsaTCU

