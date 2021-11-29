Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Publish date:

Sonny Dykes finds his TCU offensive coordinator

Dykes is poised to bring a familiar face with him from Dallas to Fort Worth in his new role
Author:

Sonny Dykes hasn't yet been formally introduced as TCU's next head coach to replace Gary Patterson, but Dykes is assembling his inaugural staff with the Horned Frogs.

Sources confirm to FootballScoop that Dykes is tabbing Garrett Riley to run the TCU offense – the same position Riley has held the past two seasons on Dykes' SMU Mustangs' staff.

The younger brother of Lincoln Riley, the new USC coach after bolting Oklahoma Sunday, Garrett Riley also is an up-and-coming, in-demand offensive mind who's remaining with Dykes again after having other opportunities.

Last year, Garrett Riley was a target at multiple programs, including an SEC offensive coordinator post.

A former Texas Tech player, Riley has been on staffs at East Carolina, Kansas and Appalachian State before joining Dykes' high-octane operation prior to the 2020 season.

SMU has won 15 games, advanced to postseason play each of the past two years and averaged more than 38 points per game this season with Riley at the helm of the offense.

Patterson, then among the nation's longest-tenured college football coaches, was fired Oct. 31 amidst a losing season for TCU.

The Horned Frogs are poised to formally introduce Dykes as their new head coach during a Tuesday press conference.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram also reported the news of Riley's hiring this morning. 

You May Like

Danny Rocco

Danny Rocco will not return at Delaware

Rocco is out of a job six months after leading the Blue Hens to the FCS semifinals.

22 minutes ago
Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Sources: Charlotte, Will Healy shaking up 49ers' defensive staff

A pair of assistant coaches are not being retained by Charlotte after a 5-7 season

36 minutes ago
mickey

Sources: LSU's Mickey Joseph being courted for significant Big Ten opportunity

A key cog in LSU's recruiting and developer of wideouts for the Tigers, Joseph is being pursued by his alma mater, sources tell FootballScoop

43 minutes ago
jsimpson

FCS Playoffs Roundup: UT-Martin embraces 'dysfunction' while EWU sets up a rematch

UT-Martin and Southern Illinois claimed upsets in an opening round that mostly went to the hosts. Round 2 has a bevy of intriguing FCS Playoffs matchups

1 hour ago
Rod Carey

Rod Carey will not return at Temple

Carey went 4-15 in his final two seasons on the job.

2 hours ago
Joe Moorhead

Akron reportedly targeting Joe Moorhead

Akron reportedly targeting Joe Moorhead

3 hours ago
grinch

Sources: Lincoln Riley working on USC staff, seeking to take Alex Grinch to L.A.

Riley is wasting no time after bolting the Sooners for the Trojans Sunday afternoon

3 hours ago
freeman1

From Broyles Award finalists to sitting head coaches, Duke football will draw top interest

The Blue Devils parted with David Cutcliffe and need a new direction for the football program.

14 hours ago