Sonny Dykes finds his TCU offensive coordinator

Dykes is poised to bring a familiar face with him from Dallas to Fort Worth in his new role

Sonny Dykes hasn't yet been formally introduced as TCU's next head coach to replace Gary Patterson, but Dykes is assembling his inaugural staff with the Horned Frogs.

Sources confirm to FootballScoop that Dykes is tabbing Garrett Riley to run the TCU offense – the same position Riley has held the past two seasons on Dykes' SMU Mustangs' staff.

The younger brother of Lincoln Riley, the new USC coach after bolting Oklahoma Sunday, Garrett Riley also is an up-and-coming, in-demand offensive mind who's remaining with Dykes again after having other opportunities.

Last year, Garrett Riley was a target at multiple programs, including an SEC offensive coordinator post.

A former Texas Tech player, Riley has been on staffs at East Carolina, Kansas and Appalachian State before joining Dykes' high-octane operation prior to the 2020 season.

SMU has won 15 games, advanced to postseason play each of the past two years and averaged more than 38 points per game this season with Riley at the helm of the offense.

Patterson, then among the nation's longest-tenured college football coaches, was fired Oct. 31 amidst a losing season for TCU.

The Horned Frogs are poised to formally introduce Dykes as their new head coach during a Tuesday press conference.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram also reported the news of Riley's hiring this morning.