November 28, 2021
TCU Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new TCU staff is coming together via this page.
TCU - Staff Tracker (1)

After over 20 years leading the TCU program, the Gary Patterson era at TCU ended at the end of October. He put together 10 double-digit win seasons over the past two decades.

Patterson left the program with an impressive record of 181-79. Here, on the TCU Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH
SONNY DYKES

*Not yet officially announced*

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

QUARTERBACKS
TBA

RUNNING BACKS
TBA

RECEIVERS
TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Doug Meacham (OC / Inside WRs / TEs)
Jarrett Anderson (OL)
Bryan Applewhite (RBs)
Kenny Hill (QBs)
Malcolm Kelly (Outside WRs)
Graduate Assistants: Garrett Altman, Tyler Wright
Analysts: Tim Beck, Bam Harrison

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA

LINEBACKERS
TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Chad Glasgow (DC / LBs)
Zarnell Fitch (DL)
Paul Gonzales (Safeties)
Jeremy Modkins (CBs)
Dan Sharp (DL)
Graduate Assistant: Chris Bradley, Michael Downing Jr.
Analysts: Brian Hernandez, Adam McGuire

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA

2021 Special Teams Quality Analyst: Bobby McMillen

SUPPORT STAFF


Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of HS Relations: Brett Lemoine
Director of Recruiting Operations: Todd Wright
Director of New and Creative Media: Bradley Amus

