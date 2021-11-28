TCU Staff Tracker (2021-22)
After over 20 years leading the TCU program, the Gary Patterson era at TCU ended at the end of October. He put together 10 double-digit win seasons over the past two decades.
Patterson left the program with an impressive record of 181-79. Here, on the TCU Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.
2022 HEAD COACH
SONNY DYKES
*Not yet officially announced*
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
QUARTERBACKS
TBA
RUNNING BACKS
TBA
RECEIVERS
TBA
OFFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:
Doug Meacham (OC / Inside WRs / TEs)
Jarrett Anderson (OL)
Bryan Applewhite (RBs)
Kenny Hill (QBs)
Malcolm Kelly (Outside WRs)
Graduate Assistants: Garrett Altman, Tyler Wright
Analysts: Tim Beck, Bam Harrison
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR
TBA
LINEBACKERS
TBA
DEFENSIVE BACKS
TBA
DEFENSIVE LINE
TBA
2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:
Chad Glasgow (DC / LBs)
Zarnell Fitch (DL)
Paul Gonzales (Safeties)
Jeremy Modkins (CBs)
Dan Sharp (DL)
Graduate Assistant: Chris Bradley, Michael Downing Jr.
Analysts: Brian Hernandez, Adam McGuire
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
TBA
2021 Special Teams Quality Analyst: Bobby McMillen
SUPPORT STAFF
Director of Player Personnel:
Recruiting:
Strength and Conditioning:
2021 SUPPORT STAFF:
Director of HS Relations: Brett Lemoine
Director of Recruiting Operations: Todd Wright
Director of New and Creative Media: Bradley Amus
