TCU Staff Tracker (2021-22)

Keep track of how the new TCU staff is coming together via this page.

After over 20 years leading the TCU program, the Gary Patterson era at TCU ended at the end of October. He put together 10 double-digit win seasons over the past two decades.

Patterson left the program with an impressive record of 181-79. Here, on the TCU Staff Tracker page, we lay out the new staff and also provide some perspective by noting who coached the position on the previous staff.

2022 HEAD COACH

SONNY DYKES

*Not yet officially announced*

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

QUARTERBACKS

TBA

RUNNING BACKS

TBA

RECEIVERS

TBA

OFFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 OFFENSIVE STAFF:

Doug Meacham (OC / Inside WRs / TEs)

Jarrett Anderson (OL)

Bryan Applewhite (RBs)

Kenny Hill (QBs)

Malcolm Kelly (Outside WRs)

Graduate Assistants: Garrett Altman, Tyler Wright

Analysts: Tim Beck, Bam Harrison

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

TBA

LINEBACKERS

TBA

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TBA

DEFENSIVE LINE

TBA

2021 DEFENSIVE STAFF:

Chad Glasgow (DC / LBs)

Zarnell Fitch (DL)

Paul Gonzales (Safeties)

Jeremy Modkins (CBs)

Dan Sharp (DL)

Graduate Assistant: Chris Bradley, Michael Downing Jr.

Analysts: Brian Hernandez, Adam McGuire



SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

TBA

2021 Special Teams Quality Analyst: Bobby McMillen

SUPPORT STAFF



Director of Player Personnel:

Recruiting:

Strength and Conditioning:

2021 SUPPORT STAFF:

Director of HS Relations: Brett Lemoine

Director of Recruiting Operations: Todd Wright

Director of New and Creative Media: Bradley Amus

