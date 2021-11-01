Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
TCU: With Gary Patterson finished, a look and podcast discussion on potential head coaching candidates

The FootballScoop staff breaks down the departure of Gary Patterson, one of the most-tenured coaches in the modern era of college football, and potential candidates for the Horned Frogs program.
Thanks to the man with a statue outside the stadium and the rather sudden in-season departure this week, the TCU football program is seeking a head coach to replace the iconic Gary Patterson.

In 22 years atop the private-school program in Fort Worth, Patterson transformed the Horned Frogs into a New Years Six contender, former Rose Bowl winner and navigated TCU through college football's last batch of seismic growth and realignment.

So this is important why? Because Patterson has shown that TCU could compete at its best with the Big 12 royalty members such as Oklahoma and Texas, both of which are, of course, departing in the next couple of years for residency in the Southeastern Conference.

Too, TCU is situated within the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex – a teeming area of more than 9,200 square miles – many of which are filled with some of the nation's absolute best prep prospects and programs.

In other words, TCU is positioned to win. In this latest podcast, the FootballScoop staff examines potential fits for the Horned Frogs program – We share our thoughts and insight on Sonny Dykes, Barry Odom, Billy Napier, Mike Elko, Hugh Freeze & more – and why timing, per coaches reaching out to FootballScoop, is perhaps more important than ever for these Power 5 moves looking not to “completely waste 2022.

In addition to TCU, our crew gives an update on Texas Tech's search and more. Sonny Dykes is in play; but the conversation about Art Briles, Kendal and Jeff Lebby is equally interesting. Oh, and Scott continues to hear discussion of Brent Venables. 

