Teamworks, resource for nearly every college football program, announces major acquisitions, plans for Compliance platform

Teamworks has become a fixture in nearly every college program in the United States

Teamworks has in recent years emerged as virtual oxygen - a constant, everyday resource - amongst college athletics programs, particularly in the football landscape.

There’s scarcely a director of football operations anywhere in America without the app – as evidenced once again this week at the American Football Coaches Association convention in Charlotte, N.C., and on display each May with college football’s DFOs gather for their annual conference.

Teamworks, quite simply, is the universal language for those figures who head coaches universally rely on to keep their programs running in all facets on a day-to-day basis.

Now the Durham, N.C., company that’s already partner to more than 6,000 teams is further broadening its reach.

Wednesday, Teamworks announced the acquisitions of Smartabase, Retain, Grafted and NextPlay.

“With the acquisitions of Smartabase, Retain, Grafted, and NextPlay, Teamworks continues to unite the sports industry’s top technology companies and its most innovative leaders," Zach Maurides, Teamworks founder and CEO, said in a statement. “The addition of these products solidifies Teamworks’ impact on each phase of the athlete lifecycle and its indispensable position serving elite athletic organizations.

“And while Teamworks has always supported the performance of athletes, Smartabase’s expertise in military human performance will benefit all of our customers collectively.”

In addition to those major moves, Teamworks also is launching the first-of-its-kind collegiate compliance platform that is designed to integrate seamlessly into the Teamworks system.

It might be the most significant component of the company’s athletics-landscape-shifting announcement.

Teamworks Compliance is designed to be a “one-stop shop for all compliance activities” as it looks to further its position as “the operating system for sports.”

Among the new companies being brought into Teamworks, Smartabase is the largest by employee-volume – with some 120 under its purview – among Teamworks growth acquisitions. Smartabase has billed itself as the “premier technology in human performance optimization” and has been used by both sports and military components.

The Pulse move gives Teamworks a company founded on its users to participate in both anonymous reporting and surveys, an element that is believed can help programs operate with more open communication and honesty within their framework.

In little more than 15 years, Teamworks has emerged as one of the true grass-roots success stories alongside college athletes. The company now has more than 300 employees. In catering to the needs to better serve its clients along the way, the company has been able to poach some of the top directors of operations in the sport -- most notably in summer 2021 when Teamworks snagged Sam Curtis -- with past experience at Georgia, Southern Cal and Tennessee to run its football partnerships division.