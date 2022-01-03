Sources: Temple, Stan Drayton adding Georgia Tech assistant to coach offensive line

It's something of a homecoming for Chris Wiesehan, who has deep experience at Temple

Chris Wiesehan, a coaching veteran with more than 25 years’ experience spanning the Canadian Football League, National Football League and some of college football’s biggest programs, is returning to Philadelphia to help anchor Stan Drayton’s Temple staff.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Wiesehan is departing his post at Georgia Tech, where he’s coached tight ends and been the Yellow Jackets’ special teams coordinator, to coach the Owls’ offensive line as a key piece on Drayton’s initial staff.

It’s also a bit of a homecoming for Wiesehan, who logged five seasons in the Temple program in a variety of roles including offensive line, running backs and running game coordinator.

A St. Louis, Missouri, native, who played collegiately at Wabash, Wiesehan coached in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, as well as a stint in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Additionally, Wiesehan has collegiate stops at Notre Dame, UCLA, Purdue, Hawaii and Syracuse in addition to his recent stretch on staffs at Temple and Georgia Tech.

Drayton already has made an important defensive staff hire, with the addition of D.J. Eliot to run the Owls’ defense.

Drayton also is working to round out his offensive staff, with a handful of candidates in the mix at offensive coordinator.

Among those initially in consideration was East Carolina’s Latrell Scott, a former Drayton colleague at the University of Tennessee. Sources, however, tell FootballScoop that Scott also is eliciting some interest from Power 5 programs, specifically within the ACC. Scott, a Virginia native with head coaching experience, also is valued at East Carolina. At this time Scott is not expected to join Drayton's staff.

More on Drayton's staff is expected to become clear early this week. As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.