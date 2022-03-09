Skip to main content

Tennessee, Josh Heupel adding Max Thurmond to Vols' offensive staff

Thurmond has experience at Charlotte and Jacksonville State, among other stops

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh have made a shrewd move to bolster the Volunteers’ off-field staff.

Tennessee has added Maxwell ‘Max’ Thurmond to its staff as a senior offensive analyst.

In bringing aboard Thurmond, the Vols add a coach with deep collegiate experience at a variety of position groups and who also served as Jacksonville State’s interim head coach last fall after former Gamecocks coach John Grass was forced to resign.

Thurmond, a Worth County (Ga.) High School graduate who became a three-year starter at cornerback for Jacksonville State, had coached at both Austin Peay and Charlotte under Will Healy before he returned to his alma mater. Thurmond also coached at West Georgia (NCAA DII) after an enduring run at his alma mater and prior to his alignment with Healy. 

He’s been a special teams coordinator, defensive coordinator, linebackers coach and, as noted, an interim head coach, a position at which he won his first-ever game after Grass’ abrupt departure, in a 38-7 road-win at Lamar.

The Vols still have at least one additional offensive analyst position and also have sought this offseason to add staff to their recruiting and personnel departments.

