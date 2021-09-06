September 6, 2021
Publish date:

Pitt, Tennessee to honor Hall of Famer Johnny Majors on Saturday

Majors won a national title at Pitt and then left immediately for his alma mater, Tennessee. He remains the only modern-day coach to leave for another school fresh off a title.
Author:

Tennessee hosts Pitt on Saturday (noon ET, SEC Network) in just the third meeting between the schools, and the first since 1983. But this is far more than a random attachment of schools looking to check their Power 5 non-conference opponent box.

The Vols and Panthers share an important link, and they'll celebrate it this weekend in Knoxville (as well as next year in Pittsburgh), by dubbing the home-and-home series the Johnny Majors Classic.

A Lynchburg, Tenn., native, Majors played at UT and began his coaching career there in 1957. He landed his first head coaching job at Iowa State in 1968 and, after compiling a 24-30-1 mark in five seasons, left for Pitt. 

His first team went 6-5-1, but the Panthers improved rapidly from there -- 7-4 in 1974, 8-4 with a Sun Bowl win and a No. 15 AP ranking in '75, and then a national championship in 1976. Led by Heisman Trophy winner Tony Dorsett, those Panthers opened with a 31-10 blowout at Notre Dame and were never seriously challenged after that. Only West Virginia played Pitt within one score, and the Panthers closed the year with a 24-7 defeat of No. 16 Penn State and a 27-3 Sugar Bowl romp over No. 5 Georgia. 

And then Majors left. 

He remains the only coach in modern college football history to leave for another college job immediately after winning a national title, returning to Tennessee. “It was the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make," he wrote in his book, You Can Go Home Again, on going home again. 

The Vols never won a national title in his 16 seasons but did claim three SEC titles and three AP top-10 finishes. In fact, Majors was fresh off a streak of three straight New Year's Six appearances when behind-the-scenes moves following Majors' heart procedure forced him out midseason in 1992, replaced by his own offensive coordinator, Phillip Fulmer.

Majors then returned to Pitt but never reached a bowl game in four seasons, retiring in 1996. A 2-time SEC MVP and runner-up for the Heisman Trophy as a halfback in 1956, Majors was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987.

Majors died on June 3, 2020, at the age of 85. 

"Every time I walk past our national championship display, I'm reminded—and inspired—by his legacy. He set high standards on and off the field during his incredible career," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said when the announcement was made last month. 

"I think it's fitting that we get to honor Coach Majors and what he's meant to both programs," Josh Heupel said Monday. 

Both previous meetings came in Knoxville with Pitt defeating its former coach both times. The Panthers won 30-6 on Oct. 25, 1980 and 13-3 on Sept. 3, 1983. 

You May Like

HS FB ROUNDUP (1)

The FootballScoop High School Roundup (9/6/21)

A hidden ball kickoff return goes the distance, an unexplainable interception, an 84-game regular season win streak dies in Texas, A touching tribute to the 13 fallen soldiers in Afghanistan by a NC high school, and a special teams play you've never seen before (and will never see again)

Deion Sanders sideline

Coach Prime: I'd rather sleep with a W than an L

Deion Sanders, Jackson State win their fall 2021 debut against Florida A&M

UConn

Before hiring a new head coach, UConn must figure out what it wants its football program to be

Connecticut owes its future coach and its players something the program lacks -- purpose.

Randy Edsall

Fall season's first coaching domino falls; UConn's Edsall to retire

UConn coach Randy Edsall has struggled in his second time atop the Huskies' program and Sunday, he announced this would be his final season.

UCLA

FootballScoop's Sunday Superlatives

UCLA, Penn State and Georgia bring home awards following the first weekend of action in college football.

pc

Kevin Kelley, Presbyterian make record-setting debut with 12 - a dozen! - touchdown passes

Coaching his first game at the collegiate level, Kevin Kelley became a winner in his debut with a record-setting performance from his offense.

Randy Edsall

A look at Randy Edsall's contract as losses mount for UConn football

Randy Edsall has won just six times in 38 games since he returned to UConn, and he's lost his first two games this season -- including Saturday to an FCS foes.

sdsu jacks

Thrashing Colorado State, South Dakota State sends message: We belong

South Dakota State was an underdog and received a check to open up a division at FBS Colorado State Friday night. But the Jackrabbits' win was no fluke.