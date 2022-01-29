Seeking to build off Josh Heupel's first year, Tennessee expanding recruiting operations

Perhaps unsurprisingly the quest for top-level off-the-field personnel in the Southeastern Conference is nearly as rugged as the recruiting of future student-athletes and the pursuit of on-field assistant coaches.

Already, Billy Napier plucked away top recruiting staffer Katie Turner from rival Georgia to a top on-campus position at Florida.

LSU has made multiple big off-the-field moves since Brian Kelly's arrival, most notably this past week landing Corey Phillips away from North Carolina State.

Now, Josh Heupel and the University of Tennessee are seeking to bolster their recruiting and personnel departments.

UT is seeking to hire a pair of on-campus recruiting coordinators for full-time, full-benefit positions with Heupel's football department.

Tennessee, which has openly targeted expanding and upgrading football personnel and recruiting operations as it seeks to build upon Heupel's seven-win debut season and works to move beyond the NCAA investigation that resulted in the January 2021 firing of Jeremy Pruitt, landed a top-15 national class during the 2022 early signing period. The Vols landed a couple of key late additions out of both Georgia and North Carolina to close with a class ranked in the top six of the SEC.

While Tennessee explores potential personnel staffing additions, and recently just added the well-regarded Billy High away from the University of North Carolina into its football department, the Vols want to fill at least these two on-campus recruiting positions.

The positions will report to director of recruiting, Angelia Brummett. Interested applicants can apply directly to Brummett via email: abrumme1@utk.edu.