Skip to main content

Sources: Tennessee Tech makes two key new hires, including offensive coordinator

The Golden Eagles are bringing home a native Tennessean to run their offense

As Tennessee Tech tries to find its footing under Dewayne Alexander and bounce back from a disappointing 3-8 2021 campaign, the Golden Eagles are turning to a native Tennesseean to run their offense.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Alexander is hiring Wes Satterfield away from the University of Richmond to run the Tennessee Tech offense, as well as coach its quarterbacks.

A Hartsville, Tennessee, native who starred for the Sewanee Tigers (NCAA Division III) in college as the team's quarterback, punter and kicker, Satterfield has coached at multiple Football Championship Subdivision programs -- including Austin Peay under Will Healy and at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

The Golden Eagles are seeking answers on offense after averaging just 18 points per game during a 2021 campaign that saw them struggle to the bottom of the standings in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Elsewhere as Alexander remakes his Tech staff, sources tell FootballScoop that Devin Watson, who played collegiately in the Southern Conference at Wofford, has been tabbed to coach the cornerbacks for the Golden Eagles.

Watson most recently was the defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator for Limestone University.

You May Like

Screen Shot 2022-01-07 at 10.39.52 AM

Football operations meeting agenda - AFCA 2022

53 minutes ago
Mack Brown

Sources: Mack Brown making staff changes at North Carolina

Brown will re-tool his staff after a disappointing season by changing out two coordinators.

1 hour ago
Dean Pees

Dean Pees goes viral with coaching advice that's good for all walks of life

After nearly 50 years in the coaching profession, veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees shares some advice for young coaches that hits all the right notes.

1 hour ago
Terry Bowden

Sources: Terry Bowden planning to hire experienced, co-defensive coordinators

2 hours ago
Apr 22, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; (From left) Washington Huskies tailbacks Paul Wells (48), Kamari Pleasant (24), Miles Gaskin (9) and Sean McGrew wait for a drill during the Spring Game at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Huskies earmark nearly $5 million for assistant coaches, $8 million in salaries

New coach Kalen DeBoer has a well-paid group of assistant coaches

16 hours ago
perry

Sources: Longtime NFL assistant poised to take over offense at FCS powerhouse

Former NFL, Power 5 assistant going to run the Bearkats' offense

17 hours ago
CoY-2021-Wide

Phil Parker -- 2021 FootballScoop Defensive Backs Coach of the Year

In 2021, Iowa swiped more interceptions than any defense in college football over the past five seasons.

23 hours ago
CoY-2021-Wide

Ron Roberts & Caleb Collins -- 2021 FootballScoop Linebackers Coaches of the year

Baylor's linebacker corps was the spine of one of college football's best defenses.

23 hours ago