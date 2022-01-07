Sources: Tennessee Tech makes two key new hires, including offensive coordinator

The Golden Eagles are bringing home a native Tennessean to run their offense

As Tennessee Tech tries to find its footing under Dewayne Alexander and bounce back from a disappointing 3-8 2021 campaign, the Golden Eagles are turning to a native Tennesseean to run their offense.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Alexander is hiring Wes Satterfield away from the University of Richmond to run the Tennessee Tech offense, as well as coach its quarterbacks.

A Hartsville, Tennessee, native who starred for the Sewanee Tigers (NCAA Division III) in college as the team's quarterback, punter and kicker, Satterfield has coached at multiple Football Championship Subdivision programs -- including Austin Peay under Will Healy and at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

The Golden Eagles are seeking answers on offense after averaging just 18 points per game during a 2021 campaign that saw them struggle to the bottom of the standings in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Elsewhere as Alexander remakes his Tech staff, sources tell FootballScoop that Devin Watson, who played collegiately in the Southern Conference at Wofford, has been tabbed to coach the cornerbacks for the Golden Eagles.

Watson most recently was the defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator for Limestone University.