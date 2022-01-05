Skip to main content

Former Vol, Hokies staffer tabbed to lead operations for James Madison's FBS move

Transue has experience at the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among other stops

After a long run at Virginia Tech in football operations followed by a year at Georgia Southern, Matt Transue is returning to the Commonwealth.

Transue, who was positioned to be the director of football operations in Clay Helton’s transition forward at Georgia Southern, instead will be a new chief of staff-type of role at James Madison to help guide the Dukes from Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse into the Football Bowls Subdivision level.

James Madison is part of this past year’s seismic shifts across the collegiate landscape, with the school set to join the Sun Belt Conference.

Transue, whose wife is a Virginia native and who still has family in the state, will both assist in and oversee the football program’s operation transition into its new horizons.

He had spent several seasons on Justin Fuente’s Virginia Tech staff, and had an extended stint with the Hokies as interim director of operations prior to his move to Statesboro, Georgia, to help with the Georgia Southern program.

With a masters from the University of Tennessee, Transue also has experience with the Vols’ football department in both operations and personnel, as well as the University of Memphis.

James Madison is set to be part of a 16-team Sun Belt Conference, with league play in the Dukes’ new league expected to come on board – at least through two-thirds of the schedule – for the 2022 season.

