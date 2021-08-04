On Rocky Top, Heupel focusing on building trust, working the 'lead-up'

New Tennessee Vols coach Josh Heupel faces a stiff challenge on Rocky Top. But Heupel's got a vision, and it starts with trust and "the lead-up" for potential gameday success.
Author:
Publish date:

On the eve of his first-ever pre-season fall camp practice as the University of Tennessee football coach, Josh Heupel spoke about one subject more than his impending quarterback derby or his frenetic, uptempo offense.

Trust. It's been the seminal focus of Heupel since he accepted the rather steep challenge in late January of taking over a downtrodden Volunteers' program staring down NCAA sanctions from UT Chancellor Donde Plowman's public admission of more than 50 Level I recruiting violations, wracked by Transfer Portal departures and seeking to climb back from three losing seasons in the past four years.

More than a dozen times on Tuesday, Heupel discussed the element of trust in his program – from coaches building it in players, and vice versa; to the eventual starting quarterback earning that honor in large part because of his ability to instill trust in his players.

On Wednesday, in that first preseason session before the Sept. 2 opener against Bowling Green inside Neyland Stadium, Heupel began the “lead-up” process to begin cementing that trust.

“End results happen, because you fail in the lead-up to it,” Heupel said. “Everybody got me? We fail on a Saturday, it's not the Saturday; it's the lead-up to it.”

Heupel then drilled down on the oft-overlooked element of practice: the educational, instructional component.

“Every one of these coaches is teachers,” Heupel said. “It's fundamentals, it's technique. It's a six-inch step, it's hat-placement, it's hands. That takes you where you want to go.

“You have to be willing to be coached on the little things. You have to learn to pay attention to the little things to take us where we want to go.”

Heupel related a specific instance of Wednesday's opening practice being part of the journey to the result.

“You can lose it, before you can win it on day one,” Heupel said in his post-practice press conference. “The amount of injuries that take place early in training camps and being conscious of building these guys as we go through training camp. We tried to keep guys in short spaces today with how we did some of our drills, even with some of our installing.

“Obviously, (players) aren’t in shoulder pads either, so you are just being conscious of that. As you go through training camp, (it is) teaching them good habits. It’s the little things that matter, and I made a point during a drill today, someone was worried about the end result; it wasn’t positive. But, it’s about the little things that take you to the end result we need to be worried about. We are continuing to teach these guys how we want to react in adverse situations.”

You May Like

Navy Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo during the NCAA football game between the Southern Methodist University Mustangs and the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, November 12, 2011. Navy beat SMU 24-17. (Patrick T. Fallon/The Dallas Morning News)

Navy football fully vaccinated; Niumatalolo says 'pick us where they pick us'

The U.S. Naval Academy has a fully vaccinated roster against COVID-19, according to coach Ken Niumatalolo, who's eyeing a bounce-back season after a miserable 2020 campaign.

Roger Marshall

Kansas senator asks US attorney general to investigate ESPN's role in Texas, OU's SEC defections

The SEC's westward expansion is now a topic of national law enforcement interest, at least according to a senator from a state with two Big 12 schools.

Arizona header

Arizona throwing it back with new uniforms

The Wildcats' new uniforms are a metaphor for what Jedd Fisch wants to do with the entire Arizona program.

NCAA

NCAA releases COVID-19 guidance for fall sports

Unvaccinated personnel will undergo a regular testing regiment, while the vaccinated won't be tested unless circumstances demand it.

RACE

Look: UTSA opens new $40 million facility

UTSA coaches used to hide the program's facilities from recruits. Not anymore.

Arizona State

Arizona State has found their new tight ends coach

Just a few years removed from organizing the scout team defense, Arizona State support staff member Juston Wood is getting an opportunity to coach a position in the PAC-12

Liam Coen UK

The 15 most important assistant coaching hires of 2021 -- No. 13: Liam Coen, Kentucky

Coen's last offense finished 58th in FCS. After three years in Sean McVay's program, now he's revamping an SEC offense.

dakosty

Colgate finalizes head coaching post just weeks before 2021 season kicks off

The Colgate Raiders took the interim tag off Tuesday, setting the stage for a new direction before they open their season at Boston College.