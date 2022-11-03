Skip to main content

FootballScoop's Weekend Look-ahead: Breaking down Vols-Bulldogs, Tide-Tigers, Notre Dame-Clemson and many more

The first weekend of November is packed full of intriguing college football clashes

It's quite literally the biggest game ever in the history of Georgia's venerable Sanford Stadium, which hosts the top-ranked Tennessee Vols -- per the College Football Playoff rankings -- against the home-standing and No. 3 Bulldogs.

Or, if you prefer the AP Top 25 this week, as do so many Vols fans (sarcasm font), then it's the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs against the tied-for-No. 2 Vols.

Regardless, it's magic and mayhem in the Southeastern Conference, which for 10-plus years has seen the league's other feature game this weekend -- Alabama-LSU -- be the one that charts a national course.

That game still matters, but nothing like Vols-Bulldogs. So what are the keys in both of those contests? Team Scoop breaks it down.

We also examine myriad other matchups, including Texas-Kansas State, Baylor-Oklahoma, Iowa-Purdue and Liberty at Arkansas.

Is that contest quite unofficially Hugh Freeze auditioning for the Auburn job? Is there any way that contest IS NOT quite unofficially Freeze auditioning for that post, formally vacated earlier this week when Auburn fired Bryan Harsin?

Required podcast disclaimer: If you like the FootballScoop podcast, please rate and review as this will help us grow and keep us delivering this football-focused episodes. Maybe even tell a friend. Or an enemy. Thank you.

As a reminder, the FootballScoop podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and....well you'll find it.

You May Like

Georgia vs Tennessee

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 10

By Scott Roussel
Tennessee Playoff

Previewing the biggest games on the college football schedule: On the Line

The biggest regular season games in Tennessee and Georgia history, a possible SEC West title game, a grudge match in Fort Worth, and the rest of the college football weekend.

By Zach Barnett
UCLA UA

UC system regents to decide on UCLA move to Big Ten later this month, per report

Does the UC board of regents really want to keep UCLA in the Pac-12... or perhaps force Cal into the Big Ten?

By Zach Barnett
Kirby Smart

Kirby and Georgia have been preparing for Tennessee's unique tempo for months now

Kirby Smart's major concern each week is whether or not his guys are in shape, so they've been preparing for Tennessee's unique mix of tempo, scheme, and personnel since for months now.

By Doug Samuels
Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn vacancy, other jobs; says 'I'd hire Deion (Sanders)'

Kiffin praised his fellow Magnolia State coach, Deion Sanders, on the SEC Teleconference

By John Brice
auburn

An SEC coach weighs in on what Auburn needs for its head coaching vacancy

Sam Pittman has worked at four different SEC programs, revived the Arkansas Razorbacks

By John Brice
Auburn Tigers Football vs LSU 2012

Auburn makes a slew of staff changes

By Scott Roussel
Deion Sanders

What happens in FCS if Deion Sanders, Jackson State finish off unbeaten regular season?

Coach Prime's Jackson State squad is cruising towards a second-straight SWAC title, is undefeated

By John Brice