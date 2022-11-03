FootballScoop's Weekend Look-ahead: Breaking down Vols-Bulldogs, Tide-Tigers, Notre Dame-Clemson and many more

The first weekend of November is packed full of intriguing college football clashes

It's quite literally the biggest game ever in the history of Georgia's venerable Sanford Stadium, which hosts the top-ranked Tennessee Vols -- per the College Football Playoff rankings -- against the home-standing and No. 3 Bulldogs.

Or, if you prefer the AP Top 25 this week, as do so many Vols fans (sarcasm font), then it's the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs against the tied-for-No. 2 Vols.

Regardless, it's magic and mayhem in the Southeastern Conference, which for 10-plus years has seen the league's other feature game this weekend -- Alabama-LSU -- be the one that charts a national course.

That game still matters, but nothing like Vols-Bulldogs. So what are the keys in both of those contests? Team Scoop breaks it down.

We also examine myriad other matchups, including Texas-Kansas State, Baylor-Oklahoma, Iowa-Purdue and Liberty at Arkansas.

Is that contest quite unofficially Hugh Freeze auditioning for the Auburn job? Is there any way that contest IS NOT quite unofficially Freeze auditioning for that post, formally vacated earlier this week when Auburn fired Bryan Harsin?

