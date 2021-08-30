August 30, 2021
Publish date:

More than 50 Tennessee Vols football players enter into exclusive NIL agreement

More than 50 Tennessee Vols football players are opting into an exclusive agreement with a Knoxville-based clothing company in a merchandising agreement that is one of the more sweeping Name, Image & Likeness deals.
Author:

The University of Tennessee football program, with Josh Heupel taking a very forward-thinking approach, continues to push for increasing opportunities for its student-athletes as it pertains to Name, Image & Likeness opportunities.

Sunday night, the Volunteers and Knoxville-based companies The DW Designs and Spyre Sports Group announced an exclusive partnership on an exclusive T-shirt.

The “Attack” shirt, a play off of Heupel's aggressive, uptempo approach to the game, is contracted to financially benefit all Tennessee football players who opt-in to the agreement.

“Some of the outside experiences that players have a chance to take advantage of are really important,” Heupel said at Southeastern Conference Media Days. “I go back to my playing days and the opportunities that I would have had, that I did have, as soon as my playing career was done. Those are unique opportunities that have an opportunity to help you grow as a player, too.

Each player who signs the agreement with DW and Spyre – at present, per sources more than 50 members of the Volunteers' football team have signed the deal – gets a guaranteed percentage from sale of the shirt.

Sources confirmed to FootballScoop that among the Vols' players already to agree to terms are quarterback Joe Milton and siblings along the offensive line, Cade and Cooper Mays.

Per a portion of the statement that announced the first-of-its-kind deal, “The DW Designs and Spyre Sports Group are partnering with Tennessee Football athletes for this historic release in a team-wide endorsement featuring our original Tennessee Attack design. Inspired by the team's pursuit to always play fearless and "Attack" whether on offense or defense.”

The “Attack” design also is applicable to any The DW Designs merchandise, which could include hats, Koozies and stickers, with revenues also again providing a percentage to Volunteers players opted into the agreement.

You May Like

IMG

A (possibly fake?) high school apparently duped its way into playing on ESPN

An "online-only prep school" found its way on ESPN's air Sunday... after playing on Friday.

LSU Helmet

Sources: LSU filling analyst role with former Texas, UNC staffer

With the season kicking off in six days, LSU is fortifying its offensive staff with a coach who has both Power 5 experience and a history with DJ Mangas.

Rivers Head Coach

Philip Rivers shares why there's nothing like high school football

After winning his debut game as a head high school football, just a year removed from being an accomplished NFL quarterback, Philip Rivers shares why there's simply nothing like high school football.

polian

Notre Dame's Brian Polian has unlocked recipe for special teams buy-in

The Fighting Irish's special teams coordinator has a deep unit that could be a game-changer this fall for Notre Dame, and Polian shares his methods here.

Valley City State

College football is BACK! All the Week 0 games going down this weekend

The game of college football never left us throughout the frazzled and fraught 2020-21 season. But the sport of college football makes its triumphant return this weekend.

OSU Boise

It's time for the Big 12 to be the Big 12

Now that we know it won't be raided by the Pac-12, the Big 12's path to survival is through aggressive expansion.

(Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Pac-12 announces expansion decision

The jury did not need much time to deliberate on its next course of action.

Brian Kelly

Notre Dame's Kelly touts Freeman, tackles race in NBC Sports special

A comment during an unrelated interview shows just how much Kelly thinks of his new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.