Tennessee Vols, UT-Martin Skyhawks come together for player's worthy GoFundMe cause

Skyhawks offensive lineman AJ Marquez saw his family displaced by Hurricane Ian

Sport continues to show that life trumps the on-field competition, and college football – particularly the University of Tennessee at Martin and now the Volunteer State’s flagship program, third-ranked Tennessee this weekend.

Due to last month’s Hurricane Ian which ravaged much of Florida, thousands of families were displaced from the storm.

Among them was the family of UT-Martin football player AJ Marquez.

Almost a week ago, a Go Fund Me was set up for the family of the Skyhawks’ redshirt-freshman offensive lineman from Port Charlotte, Florida.

As Jason Simpson’s Football Championship Subdivision nationally ranked squad makes the several-hour journey east to play the FBS third-ranked Volunteers, fresh off their upset of Alabama, both schools’ social media accounts have shined a light on the fund for Marquez’s family.

The game is filled with shared storylines among the programs, including the fact that UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver has a son – Vols backup kicker JT Carver – on the Tennessee roster.