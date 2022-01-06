Sources: Terry Bowden, ULM tabbing former FBS head coach to defensive coordinator role

Bowden is planning to hire former Alcorn, Southern Miss head man Jay Hopson to run his defense

Terry Bowden made his return to the Football Bowls Subdivision coaching ranks with a solid 2021 campaign at Louisiana-Monroe, where the Warhawks won four games after a winless 2020 season.

Now, after losing Rich Rodriguez and Zac Alley, among other key staffers to Jacksonville State in Rodriguez's return as a head coach, the former Auburn University head coach Bowden is making a big move to fortify his program's defense.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bowden is planning to hire Jay Hopson to run the ULM defense.

A former head coach at both Alcorn State, at the Football Championship Subdivision level, and FBS head coach for five seasons at Southern Mississippi, where he guided the Golden Eagles to a trio of bowl appearances, Hopson spent the 2021 season as a defensive analyst for Mike Leach's Mississippi State program.

But Hopson has a deep coaching history, both as an assistant coach and atop programs, with a 60-40 career record.

Hopson has worked in the Southeastern Conference at LSU, Florida and Ole Miss; he also was Michigan's linebackers coach and defensive coordinator earlier in his career.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.