Texas A&M reportedly set to extend Jimbo Fisher's 10-year contract

The only problem with Jimbo Fisher's 10-year, $75 million contract with Texas A&M was that the school wasn't committed enough to its coach.

That's the takeaway Tuesday night when, days before Fisher is to open his fourth season in Aggieland, Brent Zwernemen reports for the Houston Chronicle that the Aggies are working on an extension for Fisher.

Terms have not yet been decided, but the extension will come with a raise that will make Fisher competitive with Nick Saban's new salary of $9+ million.

The risk here on A&M's side is not the raise as its is the years. Fisher's contract was fully guaranteed the day he signed it, meaning A&M is still committed for another seven years and $52.5 million.

To be clear, Fisher has moved the program forward in his first three seasons. His first A&M team finished 9-4, second in the SEC West, and No. 16 in the AP poll. The 2019 outfit stepped back to 8-5, albeit with all five losses coming to teams ranked No. 8 or higher at kickoff. The 2020 season was A&M's best in decades: a 9-1 record, the program's first New Year's Six win since 2012, and its highest AP ranking (No. 4) since the 1939 national championship.

Recruiting has picked up, too. Fisher has booked three straight top-10 classes since his transition class of 2018, and the 2022 group is on track to finish among the top 10 as well.

To play devil's advocate. Fisher still hasn't beaten Alabama, and he still hasn't won a national, conference or division championship.

Tuesday's news confirmed the Aggies believe those are coming, though. In fact, the A&M believes they purchased those in advance, and commissioner John Sharp told us as much the day he hired Fisher.

"We couldn’t get him to agree to a 15-year deal, so this is the best we got."