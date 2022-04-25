Skip to main content

Texas A&M launches $200 million facilities campaign

The Aggies are leaving no stone unturned and no penny unspent in their quest for the mountaintop.

Texas A&M is leaving no stone unturned and no penny unspent in its quest to the mountaintop. Fresh off the school's first No. 1 football recruiting class, with a second straight AP Top 10 preseason ranking awaiting them this August, the Aggies on Monday announced the Centennial Campaign.

Named in honor of the 100th anniversary of E. King Gill and the beginning of the 12th Man legend, A&M will build a new indoor facility while also redesigning the Bright Football Complex with expanded locker room, team meeting, recruiting and sport medicine areas. 

The school will also build a new Academic and Wellness Center to service all Aggie athletes. In addition to computer labs, tutoring spaces and the like, the A&W Center will also house a studio for "content creation and brand development." 

The new indoor football facility will replace A&M's existing indoor track stadium, which will necessitate building a new indoor track stadium. (In short, there will be no shortage of places to run indoors on a rainy day in College Station.)

As you'll see in the renderings below, naming rights are very much for sale.

AM indoor 5
AM indoor 4
AM indoor 3
AM indoor 2

Here's how A&M plans to renovate the Bright Complex.

Bright 1
Bright 4
Bright 3
Bright 2

“When we recruit student-athletes to Texas A&M, our goal is to develop them academically, athletically and in their personal lives,” AD Ross Bjork said. “We are in the most transformational time in the history of college athletics, but at Texas A&M we are always going to hold ourselves to a standard of excellence. The Centennial Campaign is a commitment to that standard and an investment in our student-athletes.”

Billy Liucci reports the Aggies have already raised $170 million of the roughly $200 million price tag, and the 12th Man Foundation is very much passing the hat to secure the final $30 million. 

No dates were attached for when the projects are expected to begin or complete. 

