Skip to main content

Texas districts are getting creative to lure new coaching hires

Offering everything from free BBQ, fishing trips, and discounted golf, Texas high school coaches and athletic directors are thinking outside the box to fill positions on their staff mid-summer.

Typically, at this point of the summer off season, most programs have a full coaching staff in place as the season inches closer.

However, for whatever reason, this year a lot of coaches are entering the summer with a spot or two on staff yet to be filled. Our High School Scoop page has been busier than normal with job postings and coaching moves still happening daily.

With a lot of districts struggling to find teachers in the midst of a national teacher shortage, Texas districts are finding themselves in a difficult spot because in order to coach in The Lone Star State you also have to coach in the district.

While most states allow "community coaches" or "walk-on coaches"  who have jobs outside the district, that's not the case in Texas.

So to fill their open coaching jobs, Texas head coaches and athletic directors are thinking outside the box while trying to differentiate themselves, offering everything from free BBQ or meals, to weekends free of meetings with free fishing trips, to major discounts on golf.

KTXS12 recently did a story on it. Check it out.

You May Like

Gary Moeller

Former Illinois, Michigan head coach Gary Moeller has died

In addition to five seasons as Michigan's head coach, Moeller coordinated both sides of the ball and coached quarterbacks and defensive ends.

By Zach Barnett1 hour ago
SEC

SEC reportedly reaches expansion decision

The Big Ten's addition of USC and UCLA was a single strike, not the first volley in an all out aerial assault.

By Zach Barnett1 hour ago
DJ Mangas

Former LSU coordinator lands off-field job at UCF

DJ Mangas's first post-LSU job will come at a new program, on a new side of the ball.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
Lamar

Conference realignment continues to spin at the FCS level

With less than two months until opening kickoff, the WAC and Southland have to rip up their schedules. Again.

By Zach Barnett5 hours ago
College Football Playoff

National Personnel, Recruiting Symposium set for Nashville return with elite guests, panels

National football figures, reps from dozens of FBS Power 5 programs and more are expected on hand in Music City

By John BriceJul 8, 2022
Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels shares why they scrapped the Super Bowl game plan for a critical drive against the Rams

On the game's biggest stage, Josh McDaniels explains why the Patriots scrapped their offensive game plan on a critical drive against the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

By Doug SamuelsJul 8, 2022
Neil Callaway

Purdue reportedly bringing a former assistant back to the staff

Former SEC and Pac-12 assistant Neil Callaway is reportedly returning to Jeff Brohm's staff with the Boilermakers.

By Doug SamuelsJul 7, 2022
Mark Stoops

Mark Stoops believes NIL collectives are illegal and shares they're playing against players that he knows were paid under the table

Mark Stoops went on KSR today with some significant allegations, and calls NIL collectives as we know them illegal.

By Doug SamuelsJul 7, 2022