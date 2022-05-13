Skip to main content

Sources: Chad Morris leaving Texas High School coaching ranks

Former record-setting Texas prep coach also has been a Power 5 college head coach

A year after returning to the Texas high school coaching ranks, Chad Morris is preparing to leave the Texas coaching scene.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop Thursday that Morris made the decision in the past few weeks. 

A former record-setting Texas high school coach who cracked into major-college football as Dabo Swinney’s offensive coordinator at Clemson and held head coaching jobs at both Southeastern Conference resident Arkansas and SMU, Morris amassed nearly 175 career high schools wins in Texas.

His back-to-back, 16-0 2008-09 state championship squads at powerhouse Lake Travis High School helped launch his college career, which Morris started with a year at Tulsa before four years as Swinney’s offensive play-caller for the Tigers.

After Morris was fired from his post atop the Arkansas program after the 2019 season, he joined Gus Malzahn’s final Auburn offensive staff as that program’s offensive coordinator.

He was hired atop the Allen program last year, with the Eagles posting an 11-3 ledger.

Matt Stepp has shared the news this morning as well.

You May Like

Sean Payton

Report: Carolina Panthers eyeing Sean Payton if season goes south

This is going to be a long, long season for a certain set of NFL head coaches.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
Longhorn Network

Texas AD confirms Longhorn Network to shut down when 'Horns join SEC

The Longhorn Network -- or, more precisely, the rumor of what the LHN could become -- kicked off a chain of events that eventually led to LHN's demise.

By Zach Barnett21 hours ago
DSC_1908

Marcus Freeman has thoughts about Notre Dame being massive underdogs at Ohio State

The Irish and Buckeyes open the 2022 season Sept. 3 in Columbus

By John Brice23 hours ago
Memphis Stadium

Memphis set to modernize their stadium with major renovations

Memphis is set to pour $150-$200 million into some major stadium renovations that will modernize where the Tigers call home.

By Doug SamuelsMay 12, 2022
HawkCentral.com

Iowa AD Gary Barta has an idea to slow down roster movement

Gary Barta sees the roster churn in college athletics, and believes the solution lies in turning back the clock a year to a rule that used to exist.

By Doug SamuelsMay 12, 2022
Frank Wilson

The highest-paid running backs coaches in college football: 2022 edition

We're not far from our first $1 million running backs coach.

By Zach BarnettMay 12, 2022
Nick Saban podium

Nick Saban defends Alabama against tampering allegations: 'We don't tamper with anybody'

Saban fired back at Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, after Satterfield last week wondered aloud about tampering by the Crimson Tide and other college programs

By John BriceMay 11, 2022
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders chimes in on NIL issues

"When you start paying athletes like they're professionals, you get athletes acting like they're professionals," Sanders said.

By Zach BarnettMay 11, 2022