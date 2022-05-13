Sources: Chad Morris leaving Texas High School coaching ranks

Former record-setting Texas prep coach also has been a Power 5 college head coach

A year after returning to the Texas high school coaching ranks, Chad Morris is preparing to leave the Texas coaching scene.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop Thursday that Morris made the decision in the past few weeks.

A former record-setting Texas high school coach who cracked into major-college football as Dabo Swinney’s offensive coordinator at Clemson and held head coaching jobs at both Southeastern Conference resident Arkansas and SMU, Morris amassed nearly 175 career high schools wins in Texas.

His back-to-back, 16-0 2008-09 state championship squads at powerhouse Lake Travis High School helped launch his college career, which Morris started with a year at Tulsa before four years as Swinney’s offensive play-caller for the Tigers.

After Morris was fired from his post atop the Arkansas program after the 2019 season, he joined Gus Malzahn’s final Auburn offensive staff as that program’s offensive coordinator.

He was hired atop the Allen program last year, with the Eagles posting an 11-3 ledger.

Matt Stepp has shared the news this morning as well.