Texas Lutheran brings successful coordinator back as head coach

Neal LaHue spent two successful seasons as the offensive coordinator at TLU, and now returns to Seguin to run the whole program.

Texas Lutheran is expected to hire Texas A&M-Kingsville offensive coordinator Neal LaHue as its new head coach, the school has announced.

Texas Lutheran is a Division III school in Seguin, Texas, near San Antonio.

LaHue joined the A&M-Kingsville staff in 2020 following two successful seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Texas Lutheran. In 2019, Texas Lutheran averaged 33.4 points and 424.1 yards per game en route to an 8-2 record.

LaHue has previous head coaching experience at Buda Hays and Kerrville Tivy high schools in Texas.

"We are so excited that Neal LaHue has made the decision to lead the TLU Football Program," said AD Bill Miller. "Coach LaHue has been successful everywhere he has coached including his two years as our offensive coordinator under Coach Carl Gustafson. Coach LaHue has strong connections with the high school coaches in this part of Texas. Because of these connections, I think it will increase our capability of recruiting student-athletes who can compete at the highest level."

"I am beyond blessed and excited to return to TLU and lead this tradition rich program as the Head Football Coach. Our goal will always be to make a positive impact on the athletes that come to TLU to get a great education and play college football," LaHue said. "We will work extremely hard to put a team on the field and in the classroom that will make all of Bulldog Nation proud."

Texas Lutheran went 3-7 in 2021. Ricky Matt stepped down last week following a season and a half as the Bulldogs' head coach.

"I am very content with my decision to retire and this is the right thing for me, the kids, and for the football program right now. It's time for me to embrace life beyond football. After 43 years of coaching, I look forward to spending more time with my wife, family, and especially my grandkids," he said.

