What's next for Texas, Oklahoma and the SEC?

The biggest college sports story of the past 50 years could be complete by Friday.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Texas and Oklahoma formally filed notice to leave the Big 12 on Monday. A number of hoops still need jumping through before the Longhorns and Sooners can call themselves neighbors and peers with the Crimson Tide, Gators and the like, but those hoops are quickly aligning. 

The schools can't gain admittance to college sports' most exclusive club without first applying, and that happened today.

application
Sankey statement

SEC presidents and chancellors will meet on Thursday to discuss the impending addition of the Red River rivals, according to ESPN. It remains to be seen whether a formal vote will take place during that meeting. "There's a lot to do in a short amount of time in order to get to a vote by Thursday," a source told ESPN.

For instance, Texas and Oklahoma still have to wiggle their way out of the Big 12's grant of rights, which runs through 2024-25. The SEC must also work with ESPN to re-negotiate its contract. The Worldwide Leader is set to take over all of the SEC's TV rights beginning in 2023 but if OU and UT join in 2022, as seems to be their stated desire, will CBS have to pay extra to put those schools on their air in the final year of that contract? Or would ESPN just buy CBS out of its Game of the Week contract a year early? 

And, as if there was any doubt, the 16-team SEC will generate eye-popping revenues. According to USA Today, the league could earn $1.3 billion, with a B, by 2024-25. 

Texas and OU will require 11 votes to gain admittance, and thus far there's no indication they'll have trouble getting to that number. In fact, things wouldn't have gotten this far if there was any doubt. 

“One thing I know is that those are impressive universities, academically and with their tradition,” South Carolina president Harris Pastides told the Charleston Post & Courier. “When I will look at my personal decision, it’s not merely their athletic competitiveness or the business part of the decision, but would they be worthy peers and colleagues to the conference. So there’s a lot a lot to think about going forward. I’m sure it’ll play out in the next few days.”

On Friday, both Texas and Oklahoma could receive the official rubber stamp to join the SEC.

There's still a lot to sort out in a short amount of time, but Texas and Oklahoma could, in theory, officially be on track to join the SEC by this Friday. 

What a time to be alive. 

You May Like

Greg Sankey

SEC Commish issues Oklahoma-Texas application statement

The SEC leader announces Oklahoma, Texas formally applied for league membership

Washington

Huskies add noted author, motivational speaker to Lake's Washington staff

The University of Washington is adding Kevin Carroll in a unique, special-assistant-to-the-head-coach role in the Huskies' football program.

West Virginia

West Virginia statement: We're open for business

Without coming out and saying West Virginia is willing to listen to other conferences, West Virginia said it's willing to listen to other conferences.

SEC championship

College coaches, executives: OU, Texas just the first domino to fall as NCAA loses more ground

Oklahoma and Texas have formally sent their notice to the Big 12 that they will be leaving the league from an athletics standpoint. The Mountain West Conference and later Monday, West Virginia, also essentially declared they're open for business. What's next? College coaches, executives and leaders weigh in with FootballScoop.

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State president blasts rivals, says OU, Texas are in "breach of Big 12 bylaws"

Oklahoma State President Dr. Kayse Shrum on Monday uncorked a series of tweets that blasted rival institutions Oklahoma and Texas as those two schools seek to jettison the Big 12 Conference for the Southeastern Conference.

Mountain West

Mountain West issues statement on potential conference expansion, future moves

With the writing on the wall for Oklahoma and Texas to join the SEC, the Mountain West Conference - with commissioner Craig Thompson on the College Football Playoffs working group - is seeking to be proactive for the league's future.

Sam Pittman

The exercise that Sam Pittman and Barry Odom do together

Whether intentional or not, Arkansas' head coach and defensive coordinator regularly engage in the best form of exercise for improved brain function and overall body health.

Sean McVay

Sean McVay hired a football writer as a football analyst

Andy Benoit helped turn Sean McVay into a household name in the football world. Now he'll work for McVay in the Rams' front office.