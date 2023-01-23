Texas reportedly set to hire local high school coach to key off-field role

Arguably the most successful Austin ISD football coach ever, Jahmal Fenner is now set to join the Texas staff.

Texas is set to hire Jahmal Fenner as its director of high school relations, according to Mike Roach of Horns247.

He will replace Chris Gilbert, the former Lancaster High School head coach who joined Eric Morris's new North Texas staff as assistant head coach and tight ends coach.

Fenner has been the head coach at LBJ High School in Austin for the past five seasons. He went 49-13 in five seasons on the job, highlighted by a 2021 season that saw the Jaguars go 15-1 and reach the Class 4A Division I championship game. It marked the first state championship appearance in school history and the first by an Austin ISD school since 1973.

In 2022, Fenner's Jaguars moved up a classification and went undefeated in district play, falling in the area round to eventual Class 5A Division II finalist Port Neches-Groves.

An Austin native, Fenner played at UTEP and in the Arena League before entering the Texas high school coaching ranks.

At Texas, Fenner will be expected to leverage his high school connections in the recruiting trail while, hopefully, positioning himself for an on-field role in time.

