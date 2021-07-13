Texas Southern adds 3 to staff, including former Super Bowl champion

Clarence McKinney's entering just his second full season atop the Texas Southern program with notable staff additions, including a former Denver Broncos Super Bowl champion.

Texas Southern has finalized its coaching staff for the 2021 season, including the addition of a long-time NFL veteran to coach the Tigers' offensive line.

Manny Ramirez, a former standout at Texas Tech University who won a Super Bowl when the Denver Broncos had Peyton Manning and Ramirez as its center-quarterback duo, will coach the Tigers' offensive line.

It's a transition into an on-field coaching role for Ramirez, who most recently had worked as Texas Tech's director of playing development. He was drafted by the Lions and sandwiched a pair of stints with the franchise around his time in Denver.

Elsewhere on the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers and head coach Clarence McKinney added Khenon Hall as TSU's running backs coach.

It's Hall's first venture away from his alma mater, Illinois State, where he was a standout-player and spent the first seven years of his career on staff in a variety of roles that spanned from football operations to running backs coach.

For the special teams coaching post, McKinney added Milo Austin. A former wideout at West Virginia, Austin has worked in both the NFL and at the Football Bowls Subdivision at Cincinnati.

Austin also has launched his own charitable foundation, the Full Focus Foundation.

The Tigers played just two games on the field in their abbreviated COVID-19 spring 2021 season and have played just 13 games since McKinney was tabbed to take over the program after the 2018 season concluded.

They are scheduled to open this fall in Houston against rival Prairie View A&M in the Labor Day Classic on Sept. 4. The Tigers have back-to-back money games against Baylor and Rice before a non-conference homecoming game against North American University on Oct. 2.