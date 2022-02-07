Texas State reportedly making changes on the offensive side of the ball

Jake Spavital is making some changes on the offensive side of the ball heading into a critical fourth season.

Jake Spavital landed a veteran presence to coach his offensive line at Texas State when he hired Jim Turner.

Turner brought with him three decades of coaching experience including high-level experience working with the bigs in the SEC (Texas A&M) and NFL (Bengals and Dolphins).

Now, the program is reportedly headed in a different direction with the offensive line.

Keff Ciardello, who covers the team, shares that Turner is no longer with the team.

Ciardello adds that sources share that he was let go for an incident where he was "doing or saying something controversial," and goes on to add that no more specifics on the situation have been made available.

To adjust, Jake Spavital is moving tight ends coach Brian Hamilton to offensive line and promoted Boone Feldt from graduate assistant to tight ends coach, Ciardello shares.

The changes come as Spavital is entering a critical fourth season of a significant rebuild with the program. Through the first three years he is 9-27 overall, including a 4-8 mark last fall.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

