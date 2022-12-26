Skip to main content

Texas State Staff Tracker (2022-23)

TX ST - Staff Tracker-1

Like so many that came before him at Texas State, Jake Spavital was unable to turn things around, going 13-35 with no winning seasons.

After a stellar inaugural season as the head coach at Incarnate Word (FCS - TX), GJ Kinne was tabbed to change the fortunes of the Texas State program.

2023 HEAD COACH
GJ KINNE
Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) HC

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
MACK LEFTWICH
Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) OC/QBs

RUNNING BACKS
KAM MARTIN
Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) RBs

WIDE RECEIVERS
CRAIG STUTZMANN
Utah Tech (FCS) OC

OFFENSIVE LINE / RUN GAME COORDINATOR
JORDAN SHOEMAKER
Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) OL

TIGHT ENDS
WILL BRYANT
Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) TEs

2022 STAFF:
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / LINEBACKERS
JONATHAN PATKE
Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) DC

CORNERS
MATTHEW GREGG
Incarnate Word (FCS -TX) OLBs

SAFETIES
DEXTER MCCOIL SR.
Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) Safeties

DEFENSIVE LINE
MIKE O'GUIN
Sam Houston State (FCS - TX) DL

2022 STAFF:
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
DANIEL DA PRATO
South Florida STC / Interim HC

2022 STAFF:
SUPPORT STAFF:
Bret Huth (Associate AD / Strength and Conditioning for Football)

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:
