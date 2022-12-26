Texas State Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Like so many that came before him at Texas State, Jake Spavital was unable to turn things around, going 13-35 with no winning seasons.

After a stellar inaugural season as the head coach at Incarnate Word (FCS - TX), GJ Kinne was tabbed to change the fortunes of the Texas State program.

2023 HEAD COACH

GJ KINNE

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) HC

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

MACK LEFTWICH

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) OC/QBs



RUNNING BACKS

KAM MARTIN

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) RBs



WIDE RECEIVERS

CRAIG STUTZMANN

Utah Tech (FCS) OC



OFFENSIVE LINE / RUN GAME COORDINATOR

JORDAN SHOEMAKER

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) OL



TIGHT ENDS

WILL BRYANT

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) TEs

2022 STAFF:

Will be updated soon...

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / LINEBACKERS

JONATHAN PATKE

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) DC



CORNERS

MATTHEW GREGG

Incarnate Word (FCS -TX) OLBs



SAFETIES

DEXTER MCCOIL SR.

Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) Safeties



DEFENSIVE LINE

MIKE O'GUIN

Sam Houston State (FCS - TX) DL

2022 STAFF:

Will be updated soon...

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR

DANIEL DA PRATO

South Florida STC / Interim HC

2022 STAFF:

Will be updated soon...

SUPPORT STAFF:

Bret Huth (Associate AD / Strength and Conditioning for Football)

2022 SUPPORT STAFF:

Will be updated soon...