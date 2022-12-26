Texas State Staff Tracker (2022-23)
Like so many that came before him at Texas State, Jake Spavital was unable to turn things around, going 13-35 with no winning seasons.
After a stellar inaugural season as the head coach at Incarnate Word (FCS - TX), GJ Kinne was tabbed to change the fortunes of the Texas State program.
2023 HEAD COACH
GJ KINNE
Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) HC
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR
MACK LEFTWICH
Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) OC/QBs
RUNNING BACKS
KAM MARTIN
Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) RBs
WIDE RECEIVERS
CRAIG STUTZMANN
Utah Tech (FCS) OC
OFFENSIVE LINE / RUN GAME COORDINATOR
JORDAN SHOEMAKER
Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) OL
TIGHT ENDS
WILL BRYANT
Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) TEs
DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR / LINEBACKERS
JONATHAN PATKE
Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) DC
CORNERS
MATTHEW GREGG
Incarnate Word (FCS -TX) OLBs
SAFETIES
DEXTER MCCOIL SR.
Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) Safeties
DEFENSIVE LINE
MIKE O'GUIN
Sam Houston State (FCS - TX) DL
SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR
DANIEL DA PRATO
South Florida STC / Interim HC
SUPPORT STAFF:
Bret Huth (Associate AD / Strength and Conditioning for Football)
