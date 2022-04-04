Skip to main content

A college football coach will be on the next season of The Bachelorette

Texas Tech analyst Kirk Bryant is taking a break from the Red Raiders to focus on the red roses.

A college football coach will be a competitor on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette

News broke last month from the official Bachelorette Facebook page that Texas Tech senior offensive analyst Kirk Bryant was a candidate to appear on the show. 

Typically around 35 men or women become candidates to appear on a given season, but three to five get cut before cameras start rolling, according to Reality Steve, the FootballScoop of the Bachelor-verse. 

Over the weekend, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire confirmed not only that Kirk B. from Lubbock, Texas, is on the show -- he's expected to win the thing. 

"We are going to get shirts, we're going to have an office watch party, we might have an office bracket," McGuire said. "Kirk is the brand. I told him if he doesn't get a rose, that he might not need to come back to West Texas." 

Bryant did not return a message from FootballScoop seeking comment. 

The Bachelor first aired in 2002 and has since become a reality TV institution. The first Bachelorette went on the air the following year; the upcoming season will be the 19th -- and the first with two Bachelorettes.

For whatever reason, Bachelorette seasons have much higher hit rates than their counterparts. According to the series' respective Wikipedia pages, only one Bachelor season has ended in marriage, compared to four marriages or long-term relationships born out of Bachelorette seasons.

And as The Athletic wrote in 2020, Football Guys have a long history of success on The Bachelorette. Turns out, the Bachelor mansion is one big locker room, and football players (especially quarterbacks) and coaches are uniquely skilled at building consensus among a bunch of dudes.

“As an athlete, you always try to put yourself in the best position to be successful and that’s what I wanted to do,” Illinois State defensive lineman-turned-Bachelorette candidate Colton Underwood told the site. “I think I just took a very athletic approach to it. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with saying that because that doesn’t take away from genuine feelings and the result of what the show was, it’s more so just protecting yourself and setting yourself up for success.”

Tags
terms:
kirk bryant

You May Like

Missouri helmet

Missouri adds former LSU analyst Jake Olsen to Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers' football staff

Olsen has previous experience as both a recruiting and special teams coordinator

By John Brice3 hours ago
Kentucky Sports Radio

Sources: Kentucky, Mark Stoops hiring away key Texas A&M recruiting staffer

Braswell will serve as the Wildcats' executive director of recruiting

By John Brice5 hours ago
64271489_1648258198145576_r

Vanderbilt linebacker launches GoFundMe to help Commodores coach Greer Martini's girlfriend after horrific automobile accident

Anfernee Orji and Dillon Gibbons are trying to raise $100k to assist Laura Fisher

By John BriceMar 31, 2022
Cincinnati

Sources: Cincinnati native Ricky Brown leaving Ohio State to join Luke Fickell's Bearcats staff

Brown starred at Cincy's Elder High School before a standout career at Boston College

By John BriceMar 31, 2022
Del Alexander

Sources: Former Notre Dame wide receivers coach lands at Georgia Tech

After working together in Tempe and South Bend, Del Alexander will coach wideouts under coordinator Chip Long in Atlanta.

By Zach BarnettMar 31, 2022
Duke UNC

What is the football equivalent of a Duke-Carolina Final Four game?

There's only one college football game that could match the hype of the first Duke-UNC Final Four game in Coach K's final season.

By Zach BarnettMar 31, 2022
Miami Ohio

Report: Miami (Ohio) moves quickly to fill wide receivers role

On the same say Israel Woolfork left for the NFL, the RedHawks reportedly have their new wide receivers coach.

By Zach BarnettMar 31, 2022
Wes Goodwin

The numbers say this is the best way to get a job on an FBS coaching staff

A new study catalogued the surest path to an FBS coaching job, and it'll be frustrating if you're not already in FBS.

By Zach BarnettMar 31, 2022