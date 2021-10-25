October 25, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Texas Tech fires Matt Wells

Third-year coach removed after slumping again midseason.
Author:

Matt Wells is out at Texas Tech.

A year after salvaging his job in Lubbock, Texas, sources on Monday told FootballScoop that Wells could not overcome his Red Raiders' latest setback: a 25-24, come-from-ahead loss to Big 12 rival Kansas State.

Wells, who arrived at Texas Tech after serving as the architect of some high-flying Utah State offenses, won just four games in each of his first two seasons, 2019-20, atop the Red Raiders' program.

Sources on Monday told FootballScoop in the immediate aftermath of Wells' firing that Sonny Cumbie would serve the remainder of the 2021 season as the Red Raiders' interim head coach.

A former star quarterback at the school, Cumbie was hired just last December as the Red Raiders' new offensive coordinator -- and hired away from rival TCU, which earlier this season thumped the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech got off to a solid start in 2021, one which included a 3-0 start and then rested at 4-1 after an 23-20 win at West Virginia.

But since that time, the Red Raiders have lost three of four – defeating only Big 12 cellar-dweller Kansas – and gave up a 70-piece in a 70-35 shellacking by heated rival Texas and its first-year coach, Steve Sarkisian.

Wells parted ways after last season with Red Raiders offensive coordinator David Yost, among other staff changes.

But no formula worked for the Red Raiders, who still have Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Baylor left on the schedule.

Afternoon update> The University has announced this change, including naming Sonny Cumbie interim head coach. AD Kirby Hocutt says he has asked all of the assistants to remain on through the end of the season. 

You May Like

Bryan Harsin

Another vaccine mandate situation to monitor in college football

Ahead of a Dec. 8 deadline for all Auburn employees, Bryan Harsin isn't talking about his vaccination status.

1 hour ago
USC Trojan

Update on USC's search for their next head coach

2 hours ago
Texas Tech

Scoop Podcast: Discussing top candidates for Texas Tech's new head coaching opening

The Red Raiders need another program leader, and the FootballScoop staff dives into the potential candidates.

3 hours ago
Sad Dabo

Dabo: “If I start running this program by listening to people outside, then I’ll probably be one of them pretty quick.”

The Clemson head coach resisted the idea of change as a solution following another abysmal offensive performance in a loss to Pitt.

5 hours ago
Lane Kiffin

Podcast: Talking through the beauty that was college football week 8

5 hours ago
Stetson

Sources: Stetson making changes on offensive staff

Head coach Brian Young is changing offensive coordinators just three months after bringing Darrell Eyman aboard.

7 hours ago
Harvard Princeton

Ivy League admits officials cost Harvard win

In a battle of undefeated teams, the Ivy League admitted officials improperly wiped away a game-winning completion for Harvard.

Oct 24, 2021
Nuggets

#Nuggets: The longest, weirdest game ever; Oregon beats Chip; and everything else from the college football weekend

The most comprehensive 1-click college football recap column on the Internet.

Oct 24, 2021