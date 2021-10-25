Sources: Texas Tech fires Matt Wells

Matt Wells is out at Texas Tech.

A year after salvaging his job in Lubbock, Texas, sources on Monday told FootballScoop that Wells could not overcome his Red Raiders' latest setback: a 25-24, come-from-ahead loss to Big 12 rival Kansas State.

Wells, who arrived at Texas Tech after serving as the architect of some high-flying Utah State offenses, won just four games in each of his first two seasons, 2019-20, atop the Red Raiders' program.

Sources on Monday told FootballScoop in the immediate aftermath of Wells' firing that Sonny Cumbie would serve the remainder of the 2021 season as the Red Raiders' interim head coach.

A former star quarterback at the school, Cumbie was hired just last December as the Red Raiders' new offensive coordinator -- and hired away from rival TCU, which earlier this season thumped the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech got off to a solid start in 2021, one which included a 3-0 start and then rested at 4-1 after an 23-20 win at West Virginia.

But since that time, the Red Raiders have lost three of four – defeating only Big 12 cellar-dweller Kansas – and gave up a 70-piece in a 70-35 shellacking by heated rival Texas and its first-year coach, Steve Sarkisian.

Wells parted ways after last season with Red Raiders offensive coordinator David Yost, among other staff changes.

But no formula worked for the Red Raiders, who still have Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Baylor left on the schedule.

Afternoon update> The University has announced this change, including naming Sonny Cumbie interim head coach. AD Kirby Hocutt says he has asked all of the assistants to remain on through the end of the season.