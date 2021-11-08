Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Publish date:

Source: Joey McGuire to be Texas Tech head coach

The championship-winning Texas high school coach has spent the past five seasons at Baylor.
Author:

Joey McGuire will be the next head coach at Texas Tech, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal first reported the news.

McGuire is expected to be announced today with a formal press conference on Tuesday.

McGuire is currently the associate head coach and outside linebackers coach at Baylor, where he has worked for the past five seasons. Originally hired to Matt Rhule's staff, McGuire has coached multiple spots on both sides of the ball. He was part of a staff that led a turnaround from 1-11 to the Sugar Bowl following the Art Briles scandal, and under Aranda Baylor is back in contention following a 2-7 season last year. 

Baylor represented McGuire's first college job; prior to that, he was a successful head coach at the Texas high school ranks. He went 141-42 from 2003-14 at Cedar Hill, just south of Dallas, winning three state championships.

McGuire replaces Matt Wells, who was fired last month with a 13-17 record. 5-4 on the season, the Red Raiders are still in contention for a bowl game under the leadership of interim head coach Sonny Cumbie. Texas Tech hosts Iowa State and No. 10 Oklahoma State the next two weeks before their regular season finale at... Baylor. 

Given that the 7-2 Bears are still in the hunt for the Big 12 championship -- they host No. 8 Oklahoma this week -- it is not immediately clear when McGuire will make the move from Waco to Lubbock. 

Update: The move is now official. McGuire will join the program immediately.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
joey mcguire

You May Like

Credit: Getty Images

Nick Saban explains why you should be using the term "capability gap" instead of "potential"

Nick Saban makes a compelling case for you to scrap the term "potential" from your vocabulary and to use "capability gap" instead.

1 hour ago
IMG_8841

Inside Marcus Freeman's turn as Notre Dame's scout team coach in a dominant win

The Fighting Irish's star defensive coordinator is coming off a week of extra work with the team's scout team, effort that helps fuel a dominant 34-6 win against Navy.

13 hours ago
oregon state

After 2-OT loss to Colorado, Oregon State fires defensive coordinator

The Beavers have dropped two games in a row and yielded 76 points in the process, clouding an otherwise promising season for Oregon State.

15 hours ago
(Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Sources: Florida's Dan Mullen firing key defensive, offensive staff members

After losing its third-straight game and fourth in five outings, Florida is shaking things up on both sides of the ball.

3 hours ago
Donovan Washington

Washington has made a change at offensive coordinator

Washington's Jimmy Lake has decided to make a change at offensive coordinator

17 hours ago
Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Podcast: Reviewing the beauty that was week 10

20 hours ago
Walt Bell

Walt Bell out at UMass

Bell lost to Rhode Island on Saturday to drop to 2-23 on the job.

22 hours ago
John Grass

John Grass stepping down at Jacksonville State

After eight largely successful seasons, Jacksonville State and its coach decided the Grass would be greener on the other side of the fence.

Nov 7, 2021