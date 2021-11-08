Source: Joey McGuire to be Texas Tech head coach

The championship-winning Texas high school coach has spent the past five seasons at Baylor.

Joey McGuire will be the next head coach at Texas Tech, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal first reported the news.

McGuire is expected to be announced today with a formal press conference on Tuesday.

McGuire is currently the associate head coach and outside linebackers coach at Baylor, where he has worked for the past five seasons. Originally hired to Matt Rhule's staff, McGuire has coached multiple spots on both sides of the ball. He was part of a staff that led a turnaround from 1-11 to the Sugar Bowl following the Art Briles scandal, and under Aranda Baylor is back in contention following a 2-7 season last year.

Baylor represented McGuire's first college job; prior to that, he was a successful head coach at the Texas high school ranks. He went 141-42 from 2003-14 at Cedar Hill, just south of Dallas, winning three state championships.

McGuire replaces Matt Wells, who was fired last month with a 13-17 record. 5-4 on the season, the Red Raiders are still in contention for a bowl game under the leadership of interim head coach Sonny Cumbie. Texas Tech hosts Iowa State and No. 10 Oklahoma State the next two weeks before their regular season finale at... Baylor.

Given that the 7-2 Bears are still in the hunt for the Big 12 championship -- they host No. 8 Oklahoma this week -- it is not immediately clear when McGuire will make the move from Waco to Lubbock.

Update: The move is now official. McGuire will join the program immediately.

