Texas Tech to start $200 million project to build largest facility in college football

Lubbock will soon be home to largest football facility in college football, and the Red Raiders are making some changes to the south end zone as well.

The hiring of Joey McGuire as the new head coach at Texas Tech really seems to have kickstarted a lot of exciting new changes in Lubbock.

Now, the Red Raiders are set to break ground on the largest facility in college football.

With a big fundraising push, Texas Tech was able to raise $200 million to go toward a new football facility as well as a new south end zone setup in Lubbock.

The south end zone will be a four-level facility with a field level club that span 7,200 square feet, where the team will enter each home game.

The real crown jewel of the project will be the Womble Football Center.

Texas Tech claims that it is will be the "largest continuous football facility" in the country.

The project will begin immediately after their last home football game of the season, the current football facility will be torn down to make room for the two-story Womble Football Center.

"This shows that Texas Tech is in it for the right reasons - the student athletes - but we're in it for the long haul and we're going to do some good things," McGuire shares in the clip.

Hear more about the project in the video.

Rendering of the new South End Zone project, via Texas Tech

View of the entire complex, via Texas Tech

View of the new training facility via Texas Tech