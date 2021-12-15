Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Texas assistant Stan Drayton new head coach at Temple (updated)

Drayton has coached in the Philadelphia area and has nearly 30 years' experience
Author:

Afternoon Update: Sources confirm to FootballScoop Stan Drayton has accepted the head coaching position at Temple. Deal is done. 

Original article> 

Though Fran Brown long had been considered the frontrunner for the Temple University head coaching job, veteran college football assistant coach Stan Drayton – currently the University of Texas’ running backs coach – has emerged as the top target in the Owls’ search.

Multiple sources confirmed Wednesday afternoon to FootballScoop that Drayton suddenly had emerged as the Owls’ top choice, with one source telling FootballScoop, “I’m not sure what happened with Fran, but I know that Stan blew them away.”

Brown, per sources, had earlier this week been on the Temple campus and met with Owls’ leaders.

Drayton also has had direct conversations with Temple leaders, and sources told FootballScoop that “contract talks are ongoing.”

The Philadelphia Daily News first reported Wednesday afternoon that Brown had Drayton had risen to the top of the Owls’ search. FootballScoop noted Monday that while Brown had seemingly emerged as a top target and even discussed potential staff positions with other coaches, Stan Drayton had been consistently linked to the Owls’ head coaching opportunity.

A Cleveland, Ohio, native, with rich experience as a Power 5 assistant coach at Florida, Tennessee, Ohio State and, most recently, Texas, Drayton also has NFL experience from a stint with the Green Bay Packers. He also previously coached in the Philadelphia area at Penn and Villanova.

The 50-year-old Drayton has almost three decades of coaching experience, and he also held duties as Steve Sarkisian’s assistant head coach and running game coordinator this past season at Texas.

You May Like

thornton

Sources: Hue Jackson, Grambling poaching defensive coordinator from rival Alcorn

Cedric Thornton is a former Alabama State player with deep SWAC ties.

26 minutes ago
Ryan Day

Ryan Day addresses rumors of NFL interest

Ryan Day notes that there is "no truth" to the recent rumors of him being a packaged deal for the Bears head coaching job.

1 hour ago
Josh Kirkland

Southwestern Oklahoma State hires current D-II head coach to lead program

New Mexico Highlands head coach Josh Kirkland will now look to engineer a turnaround at SWOSU.

1 hour ago
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, and NIL just forever changed college football signing day

Talks of mega-deals for incoming prep prospects has ushered in a new Wild West Era on college football's early signing period

2 hours ago
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin hands the ball off to Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) during warm ups before Auburn football A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Auburn dips into the NFL for their new offensive coordinator hire, per report (updated)

Bryan Harsin has tabbed a young coach in the NFL to fill his offensive coordinator open, according to a report.

47 minutes ago
Pat Narduzzi

Pitt working on an extension for Pat Narduzzi

Following an 11-2 season and top 15 ranking, it should be no surprise that Pitt is working on an extension for Pat Narduzzi.

4 hours ago
Early NSD22

Best early signing day 2022 announcements from around college football

Creative departments have evolved a ton over the years and it really shows when it comes to National Signing Day announcements. This year's crop of top programs that are doing it the best may be my favorite yet.

4 hours ago
Travis Hunter

Deion Sanders brings nation's top recruit to Jackson State

Florida State's most prominent alum flipped his alma mater's crown jewel.

4 hours ago