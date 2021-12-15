Sources: Texas assistant Stan Drayton new head coach at Temple (updated)

Drayton has coached in the Philadelphia area and has nearly 30 years' experience

Afternoon Update: Sources confirm to FootballScoop Stan Drayton has accepted the head coaching position at Temple. Deal is done.

Original article>

Though Fran Brown long had been considered the frontrunner for the Temple University head coaching job, veteran college football assistant coach Stan Drayton – currently the University of Texas’ running backs coach – has emerged as the top target in the Owls’ search.

Multiple sources confirmed Wednesday afternoon to FootballScoop that Drayton suddenly had emerged as the Owls’ top choice, with one source telling FootballScoop, “I’m not sure what happened with Fran, but I know that Stan blew them away.”

Brown, per sources, had earlier this week been on the Temple campus and met with Owls’ leaders.

Drayton also has had direct conversations with Temple leaders, and sources told FootballScoop that “contract talks are ongoing.”

The Philadelphia Daily News first reported Wednesday afternoon that Brown had Drayton had risen to the top of the Owls’ search. FootballScoop noted Monday that while Brown had seemingly emerged as a top target and even discussed potential staff positions with other coaches, Stan Drayton had been consistently linked to the Owls’ head coaching opportunity.

A Cleveland, Ohio, native, with rich experience as a Power 5 assistant coach at Florida, Tennessee, Ohio State and, most recently, Texas, Drayton also has NFL experience from a stint with the Green Bay Packers. He also previously coached in the Philadelphia area at Penn and Villanova.

The 50-year-old Drayton has almost three decades of coaching experience, and he also held duties as Steve Sarkisian’s assistant head coach and running game coordinator this past season at Texas.