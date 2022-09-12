"The Air Raid can't do that, but the Coug Raid can"

Jake Dickert points to a change in late game offensive philosophy with the new "Coug Raid" as big reason for their win in Madison.

Jake Dickert leading his Washington State squad to a win over a top-20 Wisconsin team in Madison in what turned out to be one of the many surprises from over the weekend.

Holding onto a 17-14 lead with just over five minutes remaining, Dickert's Cougs recovered a Badgers fumble and needed to keep the clock running and get a few first downs to put the game on ice.

In his post game presser, Dickert noted that type of end of game situation is exactly why they have transitioned away from the pass-happy Air Raid that Nick Rolovich had some success with and have welcomed in the "Coug Raid" under new offensive coordinator Eric Morris.

Morris joined the staff back in December after serving as the head coach at Incarnate Word (FCS - TX) for four seasons. In three of those seasons, Morris' offenses ranked in the top 10 nationally in total offense and were the top offense in FCS at the end of the 2020-21 season while averaging 42 points per game.

Fans probably expected some offensive fireworks against Idaho, but the game ended in a 24-17 decision where the run game struggled. Game two on the schedule was against one of the most well respected defensive coordinators in the game in what may be the most hostile environment in the Big Ten one of the toughest in the midwest.

Morris and the Coug offense did exactly what they needed to do by getting a few first downs in the game's final minutes to get out of Madison with the win.

"We brought in this offense to do what we did at the end of the game," Dickert said, confidently shaking his head up and down.

"The Air Raid can't just do that. The Coug Raid can," he added before going on to share how pleased he is in how his running backs responded after they rode them hard in practice all week.

Dickert, Morris and the Cougar offense will see the nation's 124 ranked scoring defense in Colorado State this weekend before beginning Pac-12 play welcoming Oregon and Cal to Pullman before a trip to USC to open up October.