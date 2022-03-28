Skip to main content

The annual helmet rankings done by the NFL have been released

The two sides annually put together a panel of experts to test which helmets best reduce head impact severity based on laboratory tests.

The top helmets in green are the highest ranked, and you'll find the helmets no longer recommended for use at the bottom.

While this is certainly valuable information, this is not the end-all-be-all for helmet rankings and is just one set of data rankings.

Near the bottom of the poster there is a disclaimer that "the information presented here is based solely upon the results of this research and the expert opinions of the scientists involved." 

Whether you choose to use it to show parents where your athletic department's helmet investment ranks, or you use it for ammo to go to your athletic booster.

See the full results below.

File

