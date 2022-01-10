Skip to main content

The Bears have fired Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy didn't make the progress the organization needed to see, and he's reportedly out partway through his fourth season.

Matt Nagy entered the season with a message from ownership that progress needed to be made to keep his job.

Unfortunately, the club went 6-11, including a 1-8 stretch, and it was clear that not enough progress was being made. The team ultimately decided to make a move.

Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport, and the gaggle of NFL insiders reported the news Monday morning.

Nagy, who left his post as the offensive coordinator with the Chiefs to take the Bears job, went 34-31 overall.

His tenure started off with a lot of promise, as he led the Bears to a 12-4 record in his first season, losing to the Eagles in the NFC Wildcard game.

But that was followed up with back-to-back 8-8 seasons before the team had limped their way to a 4-win start to the 2021 season. 

Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald will be a name that gets brought up early and often for the Bears opening, but will this be the year he makes the jump?

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

