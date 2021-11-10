The best youth football in America

The American Youth Football League ("AYFL") has produced more players that have landed in the NFL than any other youth conference in the US. It is no wonder that Florida leads the nation in D1 scholarships every year with the pool of talent in South Florida. Where do these athletes get their start? Many of them find their names on the rosters of the AYFL youth teams in South Florida. Many of these NFL athletes come back to train, coach, and raise their children in this area.

The AYFL is one of the most organized, competitive and disciplined leagues in Youth Football. It is comprised of 15 organizations and each one of them has 8 youth teams from 6U to 13U.

They don't just let any youth organization join their league. The bar is high if an organization wants to join the AYFL. It is a major project by many volunteers to have such a competitive league.

Our friends at Qwikcut are streaming the AYFL Championships in South Florida this weekend.

To watch some of, if not, the best Youth Football in the country click here.

Tune in this Saturday to watch the 8 games and see several future NFL players compete.

Here are just some of the players who started in AYFL as youth and made it to the NFL :

Boynton Beach

Kyron Brown - Jets

Mike Rumph - 49ers

Korey Banks - Dolphins

Sherrod Coates - Browns

Emmanuel Lamur - Vikings

Jayron Hosely - Giants

CJ Jones - Patriots

Tamarac

Jordan Scarlett - Carolina Panthers

Coral Springs

David Gilbert - Titans

Chris Chambers - Dolphins

Pembroke Pines

Jon Beason - Carolina

Nick Bosa - 49ers

Joey Bosa - Chargers

Pat Surtain - Broncos

Shemar Jean Charles - Packers

John battle - Steelers

Stanford Samuels - Packers

Malcolm Lewis - Dolphins

Dorian Graham - Ravens

Torrian Wilson - Lions

Cody Riggs - Titans

Anthony Walker - Colts

Travis Howard - Falcons

Earl Little - Browns

Riley Ridley - Bears

Zack Moss - Bills

Cooper City

Brandon Doughtery - Dolphins

Elijah Moore - Jets

Coral Springs

Steve Hutchinson - Vikings (Hall of Fame)

Jerry Jeudy - Broncos

Calvin Ridley - Atlanta Falcons

Blake Clingan - Lions

Darius Butler - Patriots

Dan Morgan - Panthers

Greg Rousseau - Bills

Plantation

Ryan Shazier - Steelers

Robby Anderson - Panthers

John Franklin - Bucs

Josh Magee - Jaguars

Tavares McFadden - FSU

Khalil Herbert - Bears

Sojourn Shelton - Cardinals

Sam Young - Dolphins

Asante Samuel Jr - Chargers

WPPO

James White - Patriots

Eric Zeier - Browns

Pompano Beach

Devin Singletary - Bills