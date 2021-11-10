The best youth football in America
The American Youth Football League ("AYFL") has produced more players that have landed in the NFL than any other youth conference in the US. It is no wonder that Florida leads the nation in D1 scholarships every year with the pool of talent in South Florida. Where do these athletes get their start? Many of them find their names on the rosters of the AYFL youth teams in South Florida. Many of these NFL athletes come back to train, coach, and raise their children in this area.
The AYFL is one of the most organized, competitive and disciplined leagues in Youth Football. It is comprised of 15 organizations and each one of them has 8 youth teams from 6U to 13U.
They don't just let any youth organization join their league. The bar is high if an organization wants to join the AYFL. It is a major project by many volunteers to have such a competitive league.
Our friends at Qwikcut are streaming the AYFL Championships in South Florida this weekend.
To watch some of, if not, the best Youth Football in the country click here.
Tune in this Saturday to watch the 8 games and see several future NFL players compete.
Here are just some of the players who started in AYFL as youth and made it to the NFL :
Boynton Beach
Kyron Brown - Jets
Mike Rumph - 49ers
Korey Banks - Dolphins
Sherrod Coates - Browns
Emmanuel Lamur - Vikings
Jayron Hosely - Giants
CJ Jones - Patriots
Tamarac
Jordan Scarlett - Carolina Panthers
Coral Springs
David Gilbert - Titans
Chris Chambers - Dolphins
Pembroke Pines
Jon Beason - Carolina
Nick Bosa - 49ers
Joey Bosa - Chargers
Pat Surtain - Broncos
Shemar Jean Charles - Packers
John battle - Steelers
Stanford Samuels - Packers
Malcolm Lewis - Dolphins
Dorian Graham - Ravens
Torrian Wilson - Lions
Cody Riggs - Titans
Anthony Walker - Colts
Travis Howard - Falcons
Earl Little - Browns
Riley Ridley - Bears
Zack Moss - Bills
Cooper City
Brandon Doughtery - Dolphins
Elijah Moore - Jets
Coral Springs
Steve Hutchinson - Vikings (Hall of Fame)
Jerry Jeudy - Broncos
Calvin Ridley - Atlanta Falcons
Blake Clingan - Lions
Darius Butler - Patriots
Dan Morgan - Panthers
Greg Rousseau - Bills
Plantation
Ryan Shazier - Steelers
Robby Anderson - Panthers
John Franklin - Bucs
Josh Magee - Jaguars
Tavares McFadden - FSU
Khalil Herbert - Bears
Sojourn Shelton - Cardinals
Sam Young - Dolphins
Asante Samuel Jr - Chargers
WPPO
James White - Patriots
Eric Zeier - Browns
Pompano Beach
Devin Singletary - Bills