The Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and GM Steve Keim has stepped away to "focus on his health," the team has announced.

Multiple outlets initially reported the move, including ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Earlier this year, the Cardinals fired offensive line coach Sean Kugler during a trip for an international game in Mexico, GM Steve Keim took a health-related leave of absence (and those two instances may - or may not - be related), star quarterback Kyler Murray had some very heated outbursts on the sideline, and Murray and tight end Zach Ertz were both lost for the season with ACL tears while stud receiver DeAndre Hopkins served a six-game suspension.

The move comes just a year after Kingsbury signed an extension with the organization following an 11-6 finish to 2021.

The Cardinals finished the year 4-13.

Kingsbury, a two-time FootballScoop Offensive Coordinator of the Year while at Houston and Texas A&M, went 28-37 over four full seasons in the league.

He was hired by the Cardinals after being let go by his alma mater, and went 5-10 his first season, followed by marked improvement to 8-8 and then the 11-6 season last year that was followed up by a contract extension.

As the head coach at Texas Tech from 2013-18, Kliff went 35-40 with three bowl appearances.

