Skip to main content

The Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and GM Steve Keim has stepped away to "focus on his health," the team has announced.

Multiple outlets initially reported the move, including ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Earlier this year, the Cardinals fired offensive line coach Sean Kugler during a trip for an international game in Mexico, GM Steve Keim took a health-related leave of absence (and those two instances may - or may not - be related), star quarterback Kyler Murray had some very heated outbursts on the sideline, and Murray and tight end Zach Ertz were both lost for the season with ACL tears while stud receiver DeAndre Hopkins served a six-game suspension.

The move comes just a year after Kingsbury signed an extension with the organization following an 11-6 finish to 2021.

The Cardinals finished the year 4-13.

Kingsbury, a two-time FootballScoop Offensive Coordinator of the Year while at Houston and Texas A&M, went 28-37 over four full seasons in the league.

He was hired by the Cardinals after being let go by his alma mater, and went 5-10 his first season, followed by marked improvement to 8-8 and then the 11-6 season last year that was followed up by a contract extension.

As the head coach at Texas Tech from 2013-18, Kliff went 35-40 with three bowl appearances. 

Stay tuned to The Scoop for more.

Tags
terms:
Kliff Kingsbury

You May Like

Northwestern

Sources: Northwestern to hire FCS award winning coordinator

2021 FootballScoop FCS Coordinator of the Year David Braun is set to run Northwestern's defense, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Mark Richt

Mark Richt, Paul Johnson selected to College Football Hall of Fame

The 2023 class also includes Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush, among others.

By Zach Barnett
Coaches of the Year - 2022

Shane Meyer -- 2022 FootballScoop Operations Director of the Year

By Scott Roussel
Willie Fritz

FootballScoop's Year End Top 25

131 teams, 131 journeys: We rank the not the 25 best teams, but the 25 best seasons.

By Zach Barnett
Lovie Smith

The Texans have fired Lovie Smith

Former Bears and Illinois head coach Lovie Smith has been let go.

By Doug Samuels
Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 3.05.06 PM

UNLV set to hire Texas assistant as offensive coordinator

As Howard's offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion once helped score the biggest point-spread upset in FBS history... over UNLV.

By Zach Barnett
Sonny Dykes Kirby Smart

Sonny Dykes and Kirby Smart talk recruiting calendar ahead of national title game

The AFCA convention is underway in Charlotte, but the most important conversation regarding the coaching profession may have taken place 2,500 miles away.

By Zach Barnett
TCU

Sources: TCU bolstering recruiting staff with longtime FBS personnel director

Dave Roberson has been a key figure at Arkansas State, Utah State

By John Brice